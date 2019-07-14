EDITIONS
Meet Krishnan Chatterjee, a head honcho who's a real-life rockstar - your weekend fix

Team YS
14th Jul 2019
How often do you come across the head honcho of a company who is the lead vocalist of a band too? Meet Krishnan Chatterjee, CCO and Head of Marketing of SAP India, who turns into a rockstar by night. He and his band of hardcore musicians 'Contraband' propagate a genre of music, called ‘white collar rock’


Their lyrics are inspired by their corporate lives and the problems of white collar jobs. So, whether they talk about their workplace woes like meaningless meetings or endless emails or planned-to-the-last-second schedules, each song is redolent with meaning and set to some exceptional music.


Krishnan

Contraband in action


Sports is the best teacher: Karan Ambardar


As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 matches draw to a close, we catch up with sports anchor Karan Ambardar who talks about his love for sports and how it fosters grit, determination and excellence. A familiar face in the sports circuit, Karan has been hosting the ICC World Cup from Mumbai.


Karan

Karan Ambardar


Cruising down the mighty Brahmaputra


Originating from Mansarovar near Mount Kailash, the Brahmaputra takes on the functions of roads and railways in Assam. Live the slow life as you cruise down this colossal river and take in the splendours of Sibsagar, Kaziranga, and Majuli.


Brahmaputra

The Brahmaputra River is awe-inspiring


Plan the perfect surprise with Outbox


Fresh out of college, Sukriti Agarwal and Kaushal Modi started Outbox with an investment of just Rs 10,000. Five years since then, the team has been witnessing a steady 25 percent year-on-year growth and is even eyeing Bengaluru as its next stop.


Outbox

A special proposal


Aishwarya Pissay's ride to a world arena


Meet 23-year-old Aishwarya Pissay, an off-road racer from Bengaluru, who is one of the top female racing champions in the country. She is the first Indian woman to have won five national titles in Road Racing and Rally Championships.


Aishwarya Pissay

Aishwarya Pissay


Be the best version of yourself: Meenal Arora


Meenal Arora, Director of Shemrock Group of Schools and Founder-Director, Shemford Schools is an award-winning researcher, author, parenting expert and educationist. Read all about her ideas of perfect happiness, her heroes, her regrets, her treasures and much more in our Proust interview.


Meenal

Meenal Arora

Authors
Team YS

