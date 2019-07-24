EDITIONS
Netflix rolls out its mobile-only subscription plan for India

In addition to the introduction of a new mobile plan, Netflix has also adjusted prices for its three existing plans. The Basic is now available at Rs 499 per month, Standard at Rs 649, and Premium at Rs 799 per month.

Rashi Varshney
24th Jul 2019
After testing a mobile-only plan at Rs 250, Netflix has officially launched its mobile-only subscription plan for India at Rs 199 per month. The new plan has the same features as other Netflix plans, and users will be able to access all Netflix content in standard definition (SD) on one smartphone or tablet or iPad at a time. The new Rs 199 plan is Netflix's fourth Indian plan, in addition to the existing basic, standard and, premium plans.


Netflix India

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Ajay Arora, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix said that Netflix members in India watch more on their mobiles, and that people in India sign up on the mobile than anywhere else in the world. Netflix has about 151 million paid memberships in over 190 countries.


According to a FICCI-EY 2019 report, Indians spend 30 percent of their phone time — and over 70 percent of their mobile data — on entertainment. Netflix in a statement said that it is investing heavily in Indian films and series across all genres and for all generations, including much-loved hits like Sacred Games, Chopsticks and Mighty Little Bheem. Thirteen new films and nine new original series are already in the pipeline. 

 
“Our members in India watch more on their mobiles than members anywhere else in the world - and they love to download our shows and films. We believe this new plan will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit people who like to watch on their smartphones and tablets — both on the go and at home,” said Ajay Arora, Director, Product Innovation, Netflix.


In addition to the introduction of a new mobile plan, Netflix has also adjusted prices for its three existing plans. The Basic plan is now available at Rs 499 per month, Standard at Rs 649, and Premium at Rs 799 per month.

 

Netflix has also updated its app features pertaining to smart downloads, mobile previews, and sharing to social media. "Most recently, we improved our Android app — by making the sign-up flow for new members and the app load more quickly on entry-level smartphones," the OTT major said in the statement.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

