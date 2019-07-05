EDITIONS
Transportation

Ola gets licence from London transport authority for cab service

The licence paves way for Ola to launch its ride-hailing service in London, which is estimated to have eight million population.

Press Trust of India
5th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Ride hailing firm Ola on Thursday said it has received private hiring vehicle operator licence by transport authority in London.

 

The licence paves way for Ola to launch its ride hailing service in London which is estimated to have eight million population.


Ola spokesperson said in a statement,

 

"London is one of the world's most iconic cities and hosts a progressive mobility environment. We couldn't be more excited to bring Ola to London in the time ahead! We are looking forward to building world-class mobility offerings for London, by collaborating with drivers, riders, the government and local authorities."

 

Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

Also Read

Ride-hailing startup Ola rejigs food division; boosts focus on cloud kitchen: sources


Ola already facilitates private hire vehicles (PHVs) and black cabs booking across 21 boroughs in the United Kingdom.

 

"Londoners will hear more from us closer to our launch in the city, as we get ready to serve them," the spokesperson said.

 

Over 10,000 drivers are estimated to have registered themselves on the Ola platform in the UK.


The ride-hailing unicorn has also raised $11.37 million (Rs 79.93 crore) as part of its ongoing Series J round, according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory. 


The funding came from investors such as Swedish-based DIG Investment Ab, US-based Deshe Holdings, and Samih Abdel Rahman and Hussam Khoury, the two founders of Dubai-based technology investment firm Jabbar Internet Group


On Tuesday, Ola’s electric mobility unit, Ola Electric, raised $250 million from SoftBank and marked its entry into the Indian unicorn club. 


Ola Electric has also given a strong indication that it will enter the Latin American market.


Recently, the Karnataka Transport Department had asked cab aggregators Ola and Uber to stop their pool services immediately in Bengaluru. Prior to this, it had pulled up Ola’s bike services in March 2019.


Ola, which is offering its services across 50 cities in India, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, claims to complete over a billion rides annually with its over 1.5 million drivers.


Also Read

Ola to setup Advantaged Technology Centre in Bay Area for electric, connected, autonomous vehic...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Budget 2019: Government announces Zero Budget Farming to save farmers from debt trap

by Vishal Krishna

Budget 2019: Finance Minister gives a big boost to digital payments, scraps charges

by Tarush Bhalla

Naspers’ global fintech firm PayU enters Southeast Asia with Red Dot Payment acquisition

by Sujata Sangwan

Budget 2019: here is what will get costlier for the average Indian in the coming months

by Sohini Mitter

Budget 2019: Indian Twitter erupts with memes

by Athira Nair

Budget 2019: Petrol, diesel to be costlier; tax on super-rich, gold imports

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru