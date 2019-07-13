OYO says it is the world's third-largest hotel chain; BYJU's latest learning app built with Disney

Thanks to technology, education is becoming fun - for everyone. And BYJU's latest offering is aimed at kids of classes 1 to 3. Early Learn, developed in partnership with Disney, helps parents build a strong foundation in basic concepts for their kids - using Disney characters.





Its attractive sounds and imagery, smartly crafted lessons, and the warmth and familiarity of timeless Disney characters are all steps in the right direction. It wouldn’t surprise us if BYJU’s next 10 million users came from Early Learn.





What's more - the adults at YourStory loved it too!













PayU India Managing Director and Co-founder Shailaz Nag is back on the entrepreneurial path and is looking to start up in India’s financial technology space after exiting the fintech firm. Replying to YourStory’s queries, Shailaz confirmed that he had put in his papers and would continue with the fintech major for the next two months, serving his notice.













Indian hospitality startup OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced that it has now emerged as the world’s third-largest hotel chain with respect to the room count as of June 2019. OYO has expanded its presence to over 800 cities with more than 23,000 OYO branded hotels and 85,000 rooms. The company said this achievement is a result of its growth in China followed by expansion in Indonesia.





OYO's Ritesh Agarwal









Globsyn 3rd.Life’s products help detect abnormalities in cross-border payment transactions and avert frauds like the infamous Nirav Modi case. The Kolkata-based fintech startup, which has tied up with 15 small and mid-sized banks, aims to expand its global footprint by next year.





Team Globsyn 3rd.Life









In this episode of the #InsightsPodcast series, we have Harsh Jain, Founder of Dream11, India’s largest fantasy sports platform. He tells us about the importance of company culture, and how he achieved product-market fit after multiple pivots while persistently following his passion.













To ensure that artisans get their due, Sandhya Tholi and Suren Chowdhary started Hyderabad-based Inde’ Loom, a “maker-to-market” handloom collective. Keen to help “local go global”, the startup works with artisans and weavers across India to offer better, handcrafted products to women shoppers globally. They also ensure that the makers earn a fair share.





Suren Chowdhary and Sandhya Tholi started Hyderabad-based Inde’ Loom as a “maker-to-market” handloom collective.









In a freewheeling chat with YourStory, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of FMCG major Marico Limited, reveals why innovation is all-important and how the Marico Innovation Foundation is working with startups to positively impact the Indian economy.





Marico Limited Chairman Harsh Mariwala









A Deloitte report, "Opportunity or Challenge? Empowering Women and Girls in India for the Fourth Industrial Revolution" suggests ways to empower women entrepreneurs and how gaps in skill development and entrepreneurship can be filled.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



