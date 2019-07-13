EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

OYO says it is the world's third-largest hotel chain; BYJU's latest learning app built with Disney

Team YS
13th Jul 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Thanks to technology, education is becoming fun - for everyone. And BYJU's latest offering is aimed at kids of classes 1 to 3. Early Learn, developed in partnership with Disney, helps parents build a strong foundation in basic concepts for their kids - using Disney characters


Its attractive sounds and imagery, smartly crafted lessons, and the warmth and familiarity of timeless Disney characters are all steps in the right direction. It wouldn’t surprise us if BYJU’s next 10 million users came from Early Learn.


What's more - the adults at YourStory loved it too!


BYJU's Early Learn app


PayU India Co-founder Shailaz Nag to restart in fintech


PayU India Managing Director and Co-founder Shailaz Nag is back on the entrepreneurial path and is looking to start up in India’s financial technology space after exiting the fintech firm. Replying to YourStory’s queries, Shailaz confirmed that he had put in his papers and would continue with the fintech major for the next two months, serving his notice.


PayU


OYO says it is the world's third-largest hotel chain


Indian hospitality startup OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced that it has now emerged as the world’s third-largest hotel chain with respect to the room count as of June 2019. OYO has expanded its presence to over 800 cities with more than 23,000 OYO branded hotels and 85,000 rooms. The company said this achievement is a result of its growth in China followed by expansion in Indonesia.


Ritesh Agarwal's OYO just hired a new CTO

OYO's Ritesh Agarwal


Kolkata startup detects frauds to prevent another Nirav Modi-like case


Globsyn 3rd.Life’s products help detect abnormalities in cross-border payment transactions and avert frauds like the infamous Nirav Modi case. The Kolkata-based fintech startup, which has tied up with 15 small and mid-sized banks, aims to expand its global footprint by next year.


Globsyn 3rd.Life

Team Globsyn 3rd.Life


[#InsightsPodcast] Founder Harsh Jain on building Dream11


In this episode of the #InsightsPodcast series, we have Harsh Jain, Founder of Dream11, India’s largest fantasy sports platform. He tells us about the importance of company culture, and how he achieved product-market fit after multiple pivots while persistently following his passion.


Harsh Jain


Inde' Loom is weaving a brighter future for artisans


To ensure that artisans get their due, Sandhya Tholi and Suren Chowdhary started Hyderabad-based Inde’ Loom, a “maker-to-market” handloom collective. Keen to help “local go global”, the startup works with artisans and weavers across India to offer better, handcrafted products to women shoppers globally. They also ensure that the makers earn a fair share.


Inde' Loom

Suren Chowdhary and Sandhya Tholi started Hyderabad-based Inde’ Loom as a “maker-to-market” handloom collective.


We need innovation from startups to boost the economy: Harsh Mariwala, Marico


In a freewheeling chat with YourStory, Harsh Mariwala, Chairman of FMCG major Marico Limited, reveals why innovation is all-important and how the Marico Innovation Foundation is working with startups to positively impact the Indian economy.


Marico Chairman Harsh Mariwala

Marico Limited Chairman Harsh Mariwala


Empower women for Industrial Revolution 4.0: Deloitte report


A Deloitte report, "Opportunity or Challenge? Empowering Women and Girls in India for the Fourth Industrial Revolution" suggests ways to empower women entrepreneurs and how gaps in skill development and entrepreneurship can be filled.


skilling women

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

When is cost, a loss? Decoding Richard Thaler’s Misbehaving and Daniel Kahneman’s Thinking Fast & Slow

by Priya Mohan

With 8,000 art works collected over 50 years, this museum promotes a culture of diversity and reflection

by Madanmohan Rao

The best of weekender: A tête-à-tête with SAP's Krishnan Chatterjee, head honcho by day and rockstar by night, cruising down the Brahmaputra and notes from a sports anchor

by Asha Chowdary

[Jobs roundup] Be a part of the booming logistics sector with these startup openings

by Asmaa Ansari

This 22-year-old’s agritourism startup will take you far from the city’s madding crowd

by Debolina Biswas

15 quotes by Bill Gates to make you rethink and pledge to work towards a better world

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore