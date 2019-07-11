EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] IIT Hyderabad-incubated startup Pure EV raises undisclosed funding

Pure EV plans to use the funds for research and development, as well as for increasing its production capacity. The startup stated that with this round, its valuation stands at $35 million.

Asmaa Ansari
11th Jul 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Hyderabad-based startup Pure Electric Vehicle (EV) on Thursday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount in equity funding from VC Nannapaneni, Chairman and Managing Director of pharmaceutical company NATCO, who has made the investment in his personal capacity. Pure EV, founded in 2016 by Nishanth Dongari is an electric vehicle company which is incubated out of IIT Hyderabad. The startup manufactures electric vehicles and lithium batteries


Pure EV plans to use the funds for research and development, as well as for increasing its production capacity of its high-speed and long-range scooter and motorcycle, which are scheduled for commercial launch in October 2019 and early 2020, respectively. 


Pure EV

Nishanth Dongari, Founder of Pure EV

Also Read

[Funding alert] Logistics startup Rivigo raises $65M from SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus


According to Pure EV, with this round the valuation of the startup stands at $35 million. 



Commenting on the fund raise, V.C. Nannapaneni, Chairman and Managing Director of NATCO, said,


“The vision and the zeal of the founders has been noteworthy and aligned with our vision to promote young entrepreneurs in areas with the highest level of societal impact and value  addition to local economy. The nurture and support of IIT Hyderabad in helping them grow to their current stature is highly appreciative. We hope they are able to succeed in their vision to promote usage of electric vehicles amongst the masses.”


In April this year, the startup announced the launch of four two-wheeler electric models - ‘Egnite,’ ‘Etrance,’ ‘Epluto,’ and ‘Etron’. The startup has co-located its facilities for research and development as well as production facility with IIT Hyderabad. 


Speaking on the facilities, Nishanth Dongari, Founder of Pure EV said, 


“We have facilities for the assembly and testing of the lithium battery packs and are planning to increase our capacity to five megawatt hours per month. Thermal management of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) batteries, active balancing battery management system and predicting the lifecycle of batteries through accurate algorithms are the key focus areas.”


Rohit Vadera, CEO of Pure EV, said, 


“We are delighted to have received this funding. The funding will be primarily utilized for expanding the manufacturing capacity by installation of an automated assembly line and strengthening of the company operations.”


Pure EV is looking to increase its EV manufacturing capacity to 2000 units per

month by October 2019 and aims to deploy over 10,000 electric vehicles on the road during 2019-20.


 It has also been developing a prototype of HVDC electric truck or bus lithium battery modules and intends to showcase them in 2020 for potential collaborations.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce startup Moglix raises $60M in Series D led by Tiger, Sequoia, and...

Also Read

IIT Hyderabad incubated startup PuREnergy set to launch electric vehicles made for India



  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Asmaa Ansari

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

How co-innovation with Applied Intelligence can be a game changer for automation

by Team YS

SonyLIV third Indian video-streaming app after Hotstar and JioTV to cross 100M Play Store downloads

by Sohini Mitter

Now, Rapido users can save more on daily commute with new ‘Power Pass’

by Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Logistics startup Rivigo raises $65M from SAIF Partners and Warburg Pincus

by Sampath Putrevu

Over 3,113 digital transactions recorded in FY19, shows positive trend: Ravi Shankar Prasad

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: Hits and misses from the startup and VC perspectives

by Ashish Fafadia

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur