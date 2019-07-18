Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa R Dhanush follows in Bollywood's footsteps, invests in SARVA

There has been no dearth in star power backing Indian wellness and yoga startup SARVA. The brand already boasts some of the top guns from Bollywood and Hollywood as investors. And it is all set to make its presence felt across South India after on-boarding Aishwaryaa R Dhanush, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, to its list of famous backers.





“I have been following Malaika and Sarvesh’s work on SARVA and Diva Yoga closely, and it’s amazing how our thought processes align perfectly on all things related to holistic wellness,” the film director-cum-UN women’s advocate said.





Aishwaryaa R Dhanush and Sarvesh Shashi





Being a UN Women's Advocate for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment in India, Aishwaryaa is known to have been vocal when it comes to championing physical and mental wellness for women. The role also makes her a perfect fit for her association with SARVA-backed Diva Yoga, as she joins hands with Malaika Arora and Sarvesh Shashi to drive the brand presence in southern India.





“I am excited to work with both of them and I hope to enhance SARVA and Diva Yoga’s presence in South India through this partnership. The world needs to be reminded of the importance of mindfulness and holistic wellness, and this is my way of contributing to that larger goal,” Aishwaryaa said.





“Aishwaryaa’s passion for wellness and popularity in the South will help us expedite Diva Yoga’s national growth plans. When it comes to wellness and holistic living, all three of us have the same shared belief and vision, and I’m confident our combined efforts will take SARVA and Diva Yoga to the next threshold of success,” chimed in actor-turned-entrepreneur Malaika Arora.





Founded in 2016 by yogi-turned-entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA is a home-grown wellness brand that aims to provide access to yoga, mindfulness, and wellness to the world through two approaches: physical and digital.





In the past few years, the company has generated a buzz as celebrities – from Jennifer Lopez to Alex Rodriguez and Indian actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor – have backed the brand.





“From an overall business perspective, the last few years have been great for SARVA. We’ve grown 12X in terms of revenue in the last 3 years,” said CEO Sarvesh Shashi, adding, “Clearly, with every step of the way, we are inching closer to our dream of making yoga-based wellness a part of modern lifestyle.”







