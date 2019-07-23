EDITIONS
Tech

This machine by engineering students from Chennai helps calculate the body weight of bedridden patients

The handy weighing machine developed by a team of biomedical engineering students from Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering, Chennai won Rs 1 lakh at Smart India Hackathon.

Tenzin Norzom
23rd Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The clinical importance of a patient’s weight cannot be emphasised enough. Weight determines the dose of medicine that would be ideal for a patient; in certain cases, too much or too less a dose of drugs and dye can be fatal.


But what about bedridden patients who cannot stand on the weighing machine? How can an accurate dose be administered to them? In times of emergency, little attention is given to a patient’s weight, mostly because doctors and other practitioners have no way of recording their weight, as they cannot stand on a weighing machine.


This is where an innovation by a group of biomedical engineering students from Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar (SSN) College of Engineering in Chennai comes to the aid of doctors.


The group, called Team Bioses, has invented a handy weighing machine that calculates the weight based on body dimensions. In scientific terms, it is called the anthropometry. Costing as less as Rs 400 per unit, Team Bioses hopes that the machine will soon be used in in hospitals.


Team Bioses

Team Bioses won Rs one lakh at Smart India Hackathon

Also Read

Team Brainyfools’ IoT-powered device for trash monitoring and disposal wins Rs 1 lakh at Smart ...


The team recently won Rs 1 lakh at Smart India Hackathon 2019, a competition for which the finale was conducted simultaneously across 18 nodal centres in India.


“All it does is measure the circumference of a patient’s arm and the length from knee to foot. With this, the device is able to project the patient’s weight,” explained Arvindh Swaminathan, a member of the team.


Most hospitals do not have the current weight of the patient but an estimated value or slightly older values. And this has quite a few risks involved. Improper dose comes with a risk of other conditions such as causing a clot in the blood, which consequently cuts off the blood circulation in the body, haemorrhaging, etc. These often end up being fatal.


Also Read

Smart India Hackathon finalises 250 teams for grand finale


The birth of an idea


The group researched extensively about the human body, including muscle mass and bone mass measurement, before it finally settled on the idea that anthropometry could calculate the weight of the body.


They found that in Africa and other third-world countries, the concept of anthropometry is already applied to ascertain whether a person is malnourished and the extent of the malnourishment. The process is conducted manually.


But the team wanted a simple, automated, and easy-to-use device that can be operated by anyone. In order to develop an automated machine that would also be compatible with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, they opted to use IR sensors, among other options like laser and ultrasound.


Members working on the project include Vaishali, Jagadesh, Ananya, Kezia Sharon, and Kavya Vijaya Kannan. They claim that the device is all set to change practices in healthcare systems across the world.


They tested the device on around 500 people in Chennai, which also included patients from a few hospitals. The result showed variations of not more than three kg. For a more accurate test, Arvindh and his team wants to collect data from people belonging to other geographic and ethnic backgrounds.


Soon, they hope to see patients in critical conditions such as those in a coma benefit from this technology. A disclosure for patent has already been submitted. Team Bioses believes it can be easily adopted, as the device will be affordable at Rs 400 per unit and once bought, the machine consumes less power. They hope to make further improvements on the product.


Currently, it takes about 10 seconds to set up and the time taken to get the measurement depends on the patient. Hence, they are working on minimising user interference.

 

Emphasising on the ease of use, Arvindh says,


“The process and installation of this device are of low cost and so is the maintenance. It can even be installed in rural areas without much difficulty. It does not require hospital beds to be modified and is not influenced by the dynamics of the bed.”


The group of students had spent around Rs 1500 and the prototype presented at the hackathon works fine but the team says it needs more work. The biggest roadblock the team faces is the product design which, it believes, is important to complement the ‘easy-to-use’ feature. They hope to make it more compact and lighter in the next iteration.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)


Also Read

At Smart India Hackathon, these six students invented a Braille reader for the visually challen...

Also Read

Team Forbot’s ‘seed’ venture wins Rs 1 lakh for ‘Rover’ that combats deforestation



4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Zeta raises Series C investment from Sodexo at $300M valuation

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Chennai-based NBFC Five Star Business Finance raises $50M from TPG

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Cash Suvidha raises $2.3M in debt funding in the first quarter of FY20

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Hyderabad-based Cellestial E-Mobility raises funds to launch electric tractors

by Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Snapdeal raises undisclosed amount from Anand Piramal

by Sujata Sangwan

India hopes to improve its ranking in Global Innovation Index 2019: DPIIT Secy

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi