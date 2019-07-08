EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Media-tech platform Toch raises an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding

Mumbai-based startup Toch said the funding raised will be used to upgrade technology and scale its team and operations. The platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology to detect objects, people, emotion, location and activity seen in the video content in real-time.

Tenzin Norzom
8th Jul 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based interactive video platform Toch on Monday announced that it has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding led by investors from Hyderabad Angels, Mumbai Angels and other high net worth individuals (HNIs).


The amount raised will be used to upgrade technology, scale their team and operations.


Toch

Founders of Toch

Founded in 2016 by Vinayak Shrivastav, Alok Patil and Saket Dandotia, the platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning technology to detect objects, people, emotion, location and activity seen in the video content in real-time.


Speaking on the occasion, Founder and CEO Vinayak Shrivastav said,


 "We have automated the decade old meta-tagging opportunity and hope to increase our revenue four times this year. Toch is currently enabling meta-tagging for live sporting events, live shows and library-based content for streaming platforms and is venturing into broadcasting meta-tagging simultaneously.”


The media-tech platform also detects touchpoints, extracts metadata to enrich content data points, and automates the meta-tagging process. With a focus on gaining market traction at present, the startup is planning to rebrand itself in live commerce category before the end of the third quarter.


In an official statement, Rathnakar Samavedam, Portfolio Manager at Hyderabad Angels said that the vision of the founders excites them in supporting Toch’s growth.


 “We believe Vinayak and team are building a disruptive technology in the media and commerce space. With live commerce becoming the centre in the country after China, Toch has positioned itself as a platform to enable the new-age live discovery solution for users,” he added.


Toch is carving a space for itself in the competitive video platform in India. Going forward, it hopes to build a social media platform where users can share ideas, views and their smart videos by leveraging the ‘Toch intelligence’.


In May, tech behemoth Alibaba invested $100 million in the short-video sharing app VMate.


Mihir Modi, former Chief Financial Officer of ZEE Entertainment, also commented saying,


Toch’s technology is already powering leading media companies in the digital media revolution. And the technology can be further leveraged across other sectors for a significant consumer play.”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Facebook, Twitter not invited to White House social media summit: Report

Also Read

[Funding alert] EdTech startup Board Infinity raises Rs 2.2 Cr from multiple angel investors



2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

Govt panel examining pros, cons of official digital currency in India

by Press Trust of India

Govt working to create trust between taxpayer & IT dept, but due taxes must be paid: CBDT

by Press Trust of India

Automobile classified startup CarDekho to hire 2000 people this fiscal

by Press Trust of India

Airbnb claims it had direct economic impact of $150 million in India in 2018

by Press Trust of India

India govt targeting up to 7M sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020

by Press Trust of India

Budget 2019: A transformative Budget under Modi 2.0

by TV Mohandas Pai

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur