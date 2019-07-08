The first step is to start - your startup fix for the week

EDITIONS
Team YS
8th Jul 2019
Mark Twain said, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started. The secret of getting started is breaking your complex overwhelming tasks into smaller manageable tasks, and then starting on the first one.”


After all, the first step to starting up is just that - starting. For Nikhilesh Tayal, entrepreneurship began as a blog to feature prominent filmmakers. Today, his startup Vidsaga, based out of Udaipur, helps companies connect with video creators from across the world.


VidSaga

The VidSaga team


Take that first step. And if you need more inspiration, we have a host of startup stories for you this Monday.


Delhi startup offering cab services for women and children only


Koala Kabs was born out of a mother's instinct to ensure the safety of her daughter while commuting to school. Two years into its operations, the startup now serves 130 women and children regularly. Currently operational only in the Delhi-NCR region, it soon plans to expand to other metros and Tier-II cities of the country.


Koala Kabs

Koala Kabs also offers carpooling packages.


Gripr by Author Form helps you get a better hold of your smartphone


Started in 2016, Gandhigram-based Author Form has developed Gripr, a mobile grip stand for easy smartphone handling. The startup has also developed prototypes of a laptop stand, lap desk, etc. for better ergonomics. Gripr is currently priced between Rs 139 and Rs 149, and is available on ecommerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. 


Gripr

Most of Ronak Jangid’s ideas for his startup came from ergonomic issues he faced while working at his family business.


Coimbatore-based incubator Cultiv8 wants to help early-stage startups grow


Cultiv8 wants to grow an ecosystem that helps early-stage startups flourish. In this video interview with YourStory Business Editor Vishal Krishna, the Coimbatore-based incubator's Kaarthick Balakrishnan and Seshadri Krishnan delve into their latest initiative: a six-month accelerator.


Cultiv8

Cultiv8 founder Kaarthick


Nanoclean is now working on mass-producing nanofibres in India


Delhi-based startup Nanoclean launched in the market with ‘Nasofilter’, a kind of nasal filter that costs only Rs 10. Then, it launched AC filters that can turn any AC into an air purifier and cost only Rs 399. Now, it is embarking on a journey to put India in the elite group of countries mass-producing nanofibres.


Nanoclean founders

Nanoclean was founded by IIT Delhi alumni Tushar Vyas (left), Prateek Sharma (middle), and Jatin Kewlani.


This edtech startup uses interactive videos to solve maths doubts


After several years of running brick-and-mortar coaching classes, the husband-wife duo of Tanushree Nagori and Aditya Shankar realised that tech is essential for creating large-scale impact. Thus, began Doubtnut, a doubt-solving app which has now grown to five million MAUs.


DoubtNut

Doubtnut was founded in 2017 by IIT Delhi alumni and husband-wife duo Aditya Shankar and Tanushree Nagori.


Let this risk-assessment startup tell you if your real estate investment is worth it


Sudeep Anandapuram's personal experience in trying to buy a home of his own led him to start up Zippserv along with his friend Debasis Hota in 2016. A techie, Sudeep returned to India from the US in 2010 after spending 15 years in the country, and was looking forward to buying his own home and settling down in Bengaluru.


ZippServ

The ZippServ team does due diligence and risk assessment of factors that are critical for property purchase in India.


Voice assistant startup Mihup feels offline is the way to go to protect privacy


Mihup, which offers an AI-enabled speech recognition platform for vernacular languages, believes that offline is the key to protecting privacy. The founders agree that India seems to be at greater risk compared to the rest of the world. The startup runs deep research on accents and dialects across languages.


Mihup co-founders

Mihup Co-founders (L-R) Biplab Chakraborty, Sandipan Mandal, Tapan Barman, and Sandipan Chattopadhyay.

