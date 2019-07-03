EDITIONS
Startup

[Startup Bharat] Gripr from Kutch-based Author Form helps you get a better hold of your smartphone

Started in 2016, Gandhigram-based Author Form has developed Gripr, a mobile grip stand for easy smartphone handling. The startup has also developed prototypes of a laptop stand, lap desk, etc. for better ergonomics.

Sindhu Kashyaap
4th Jul 2019
6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The idea for his startup, Author Form, stemmed from Ronak Jangid's desire to solve a simple problem: typing a message on a touchscreen phone using one hand. An ardent Blackberry fan and user, Ronak was a late adopter of touchscreen Android phones.


Once, while on a bus, he truly realised how difficult it was to use a huge touchscreen phone with just one hand. “I found it a big hassle replying to an important message with one hand,” he adds. Ronak then wondered if providing a sort of ‘grip’ at the back of the phone would help. 


He then built a stand that could work on any phone with or without a case. It could provide a secure grip, and work as a stand as well. He fashioned the first prototype out of wood for his sister. “My sister’s college teachers and friends liked it very much and wanted to know where they could get the same for themselves,” Ronak recalls. 


And this was how Author Form came to be in 2016. The Gandhigram-based startup designs, develops, manufactures, and sells Gripr - the mobile grip stand, and has other innovative products in the prototype stage: a laptop stand, sit-stand desk converter, lap desk, a work chair, etc, designed for better ergonomics. 


The bootstrapped startup started selling its products by the end of 2017. Gripr is currently priced between Rs 139 and Rs 149, and is available on ecommerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart. 


Gripr

Most of Ronak Jangid’s ideas for his startup came from ergonomic issues he faced while working at his family business.

A grip on ergonomics


Ronak first tested out Gripr among his family and friends. Soon, the startup garnered a product review in a leading national daily, which helped Ronak establish a wholesaler network across Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. 


Most of Ronak's ideas for his startup came from ergonomic issues he faced while working at his family's passport consultancy business. He tried out different laptop stands, chairs, and stools, but it just didn’t help. 


“I have made several prototypes - height adjustable sit-stand desk converter, height adjustable sit-stand desk converter cum lap desk, ultra-lightweight laptop stand, and an ergonomic Indian work chair, and have been using one for some time now,” he says. 


The startup's laptop stands, chairs, and stools are currently in the prototype stage, and are yet to hit the market. 


Gripr

Gripr is currently priced between Rs 139 and Rs 149, and is available on ecommerce sites such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] This biotech graduate is scoring big with his Ahmedabad-based gaming design st...


Ironing out the basics


Without having any background in design or manufacturing, Ronak decided to work on building his skill sets. First, he did online product design courses on Coursera and Edx. Ronak also learnt 3D modelling by trying several free softwares, and gave life to the design he had in mind since 2016.


“To add more value and functionality to the design, I incorporated a kickstand as well. Then I made several 3D printed prototypes and tested all options and finalised one specification to take it further for manufacturing,” says Ronak. 


He made the mould at the Indo-German Tool Room (IGTR) at Ahmedabad (MSME Unit). “It was extremely challenging, I used to travel to Ahmedabad several times in a month for close to two years,” adds Ronak. 


The cost of the mould was Rs 1.55 lakh, and the raw material used was ABS plastic, which he earlier sourced from Ahmedabad. Ronak also sourced the packaging material and 3M double sided table from Ahmedabad.


The injection moulding at IGTR, the raw materials, 3M tape and packing, and the labour set him close to Rs 50. 


“The final product is assembled and packed at home in Gandhigram by our family, and we have one employee,” says Ronak. 


Gripr

Gripr not only competes with leading brands in India, but also with Chinese products that are flooding the market.

Also Read

[Startup Bharat] Giving space isn’t enough, startups also need money: Anupam Jalote of iCreate


The market and space 


According to a report by MarketsandResearch, the mobile accessories market in India is expected to touch Rs 252.8 crore by 2023. A Frost and Sullivan report adds the mobile phone market in terms of value will grow at a CAGR of 23.4 percent. 


At present, Gripr not only competes with leading brands in India, but also with Chinese products that are flooding the market. Brands like Regulus are looking closely at the mobile accessory space. 


However, the key differentiator, according to Ronak, is the fact that the manufacturing is done keeping in mind the Indian ergonomic needs and requirements. Also, he adds that Author Form is working on keeping the manufacturing costs low in order to keep the prices competitive. Working out of Gandhigram has helped on that front. 


Speaking of the future, Ronak says they intend to launch Gripr 2.0, a height-adjustable laptop stand, sit-stand desk converter, and ergonomic work sitting system. The team aims to make innovative products for the Indian market with global relevance. 



(Edited by Megha Reddy) 


Also Read

[Startup Bharat] Ahmedabad-based startup Mybyk is wheeling in change with its bicycle-sharing s...


6+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyaap

Related Tags

play

Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm, talks about betting big on the markets, how his love for sports helps him succeed and retiring to a beach shack.

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019

Latest Stories

How this STARTUP plan can help Nirmala Sitharaman Budget for 100 unicorns by 2024

by Sameer Ranjan

[Jobs roundup] Work as a business analyst and help these startups optimise processes and increase efficiency

by Tenzin Norzom

Here's how this Indore-based B2B ecommerce startup made Rs 1 Cr in a day from just one city

by Athira Nair

Meet the 'Maverick' behind India's biggest broking firm; Is Budget 2019 a chance to launch Startup India 2.0?

by Team YS

These engineering students took a break from college to build an edtech startup for upskilling young graduates

by Sampath Putrevu

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp users face technical issues in India and across the globe

by Team YS

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 05 2019

Venture Accelerator Program

New Delhi
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi