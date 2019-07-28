Story of a winemaker and entrepreneur; Explore monsoon magic - your weekend fix

If your idea of a perfect holiday is resting on a sun lounger by the sea, sipping on a glass of fine red wine, and watching the sunset over the bay, you would be one among millions of people who have built their leisure hours around wine.





However, there are some wine lovers like Abhay Kewadkar who become winemakers instead, and their journey through vineyards across the world is always fascinating. Join our entrepreneur of the week, who is one of the first winemakers in the country as he tells us about his life as a vintner, traversing wine countries like Bordeaux, Rioja, Croatia, Napa, and Sonoma valley.





Abhay Kewadkar









As Friendship Day rolls around, let us celebrate the beauty of friendships, acknowledge the importance of a friendly partner in a business venture and take a sneak peek into enterprises owned by friends.





Friends who turn business partners can run successful enterprises









There’s something to be said about travelling in the monsoon. The rain seems to wash the world clean, giving us all a chance to remember to recuperate and revive. Here is our list of seven destinations that you must put on your to-do list this monsoon.





Jodhpur, Rajasthan









Hydrotherapy is a form of treatment which utilises water to provide therapeutic effects. Water is a great element, which provides natural resistance, allowing your pet to perform exercises according to their age, comfort level, and maximum potential. Dr Pawan Kumar, a trained veterinary surgeon who has been in the field for over 17 years, has witnessed the success of Hydrotherapy.





Hydrotherapy can benefit dogs in many ways









The sixth edition of the Nature and Wildlife Festival will be held in Bengaluru this weekend, organised by Nature inFocus, a renowned nature and wildlife conservation portal. YS Weekender caught up with Rohit Varma, Founder of Nature InFocus for a curtain-raiser on the festival...





Rohit Varma and Kalyan Varma are the founders of Nature inFocus









Are your heroes Iron Man and Superman? And if you love good suits, watches and cars and would love to fly a plane someday, meet Gaurav Aggarwal, founder of One Life India. In his answers to our Proust questionnaire, he talks about his greatest fears, his extravagances, his greatest loves and his heroes.





Gaurav Aggarwal

