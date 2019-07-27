‘If you can dream it you can achieve it’: Gaurav Aggarwal, founder of One Life India

Gaurav Aggarwal is founder of One Life India, a division of Lasons India Pvt. Ltd. Lasons is a leading manufacturer of vitamins from India since 1979 with exports to more than 100 countries worldwide. One Life India was conceptualised by Gaurav and he launched his business in the Indian market in 2017. Here are his answers to our Proust questionnaire….









What is your idea of perfect happiness?





Seeing my family and friends happy and trying to stay healthy.





What is your greatest fear?





Losing the people, I love and those who are closest to me.





What is the trait you most deplore in yourself?





Trusting people easily.





What is the trait you most deplore in others?





Laziness and disloyalty.





Which living person do you most admire?





My father.





What is your greatest extravagance?





Travel, cars, watches and good suits.





What is your current state of mind?





I am pumped about the future of my company, One Life.





What occasion do you lie?





I prefer not to but when I do it – it is to avoid someone very avoidable.





What do you most dislike about your appearance?





I am very comfortable and happy with my appearance.





Which living person do you most despise?





I have a few names on my not-so-favourite list but despise is a very strong word. I don’t despise anyone.





What is the quality you most like in a man?





Aspiration, persistence and patience.





What is the quality you most like in a woman?





Elegance and a sense of humour.





Which words or phrases do you most overuse?





Correct.





What or who is the greatest love of your life?





My family and my dogs (Simba and Magic).





Which talent would you most like to have?





The ability to fly a plane.





If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?





Not trusting people so easily.









What do you consider your greatest achievement?





The birth of my company, One Life.





If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?





I would like to come back exactly as the same person with some minor changes.





Where would you most like to live?





Bandra West Mumbai.





What is your most treasured possession?





My family and friends.





What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?





Being all alone without family or friends.





What is your favourite occupation?





My current occupation.





What is your most marked characteristic?





Optimism.





What do you most value in your friends?





Unconditional love and support.





Who is your hero of fiction?





Iron Man and Super Man.





Who are your heroes in real life?





My father and brother.





What is your favourite name?





Ishaan.





What is it that you most dislike?





I dislike having to wait for something that should have been completed a long time ago.





What is your greatest regret?





I don’t have any and I wouldn’t want any.

How would you like to die?





With my boots on.





What is your favourite journey?





The journey of my life and living it right.





What is your motto?





Anytime is the right time to do the right thing. If you can dream it you can achieve it. Also, every day is a learning day.











