Introducing YourStory's new series (and other top stories of the day)

When it comes to the startup ecosystem, one has to talk about investors. After all, if an idea is where it all begins, an investor is who determines the future. So, intrigued by how these dynamics actually pan out in the everyday realm, we decided to go behind the scenes and understand the narrative from an investor’s point of view.





In YourStory's brand new video series, ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’, we attempt to shift the gears and offer an insight into a startup from the investor’s lens. In our first episode, we have Ideaspring Capital’s Managing Director Naganand Doraswamy taking to the host’s seat.













Kerala is on a mission to become a startup hub in India soon. And while it may not be anywhere close to Bengaluru and other startup hotspots, entrepreneurs in the State are innovating. And investors are noticing. According to YourStory Research data, only one Kerala startup raised $200,000 in funding in 2015. After a lull period, 11 deals between 2018 and 2019 raised a total of $1.77 million in funding.









How BPL Medical Technologies aims to become a Rs 1,000 Cr company by 2022





In 1967, TPG Nambiar founded BPL Medical Technologies in Kerala in a bid to show the world that India could manufacture its own ECG and medical tech products. However, this did not work and BPL Medical Technologies even dipped into the red in 2013. In the same year, the company appointed a new CEO, Sunil Khurana. And, suddenly, things changed. In a conversation with YourStory, Sunil Khurana, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, speaks about the company’s journey and what the future holds.





Sunil Khurana









Samsung’s investment arm, Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC), on Wednesday announced that it has made four maiden investments in India. The investments total to $8.5 million. In a conversation with YourStory, Aloknath De, Corporate VP and CTO, spoke more about the firm's plans.





Aloknath De









IBM has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $34 billion. This positions IBM as the leading hybrid cloud provider, accelerates its high-value business model, and extends open source innovation to a broader range of clients. Together, the two aim to deliver a next-generation hybrid, multi-cloud platform.













To say that celebrity chef and restaurateur Dipna Anand was born into the restaurant business is an understatement. She was born to food and a tradition that travelled three different continents to be London’s renowned Brilliant Restaurant. Today, Dipna continues the family tradition and is Chef and Co-owner of the Brilliant Restaurant in Southall, London.





Celebrity chef and restaurateur Dipna Anand









Sienna was first started by Shanta Ghosh as a part-time business in Santiniketan. Her daughter, Sulagna Ghosh, has scaled it by turning the shop into a successful and profitable store-café format in two upscale Kolkata neighbourhoods. Now, Sienna wants to stay “rooted in Bengal,” but has plans to expand beyond the state with its store-cafe model as well as exports.





Sienna Store & Cafe Co-founders Shuli Ghosh and Shanta Ghosh (L-R)









Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said India needs more than 70 lakh skilled manpower in the coming months “due to unleashing of economy”, adding that “more than 62 percent of India’s population is young and it is the Prime Minister’s vision to make India one of the largest skilled economies in the world.”





