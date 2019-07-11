EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Introducing YourStory's new series (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS
11th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

When it comes to the startup ecosystem, one has to talk about investors. After all, if an idea is where it all begins, an investor is who determines the future. So, intrigued by how these dynamics actually pan out in the everyday realm, we decided to go behind the scenes and understand the narrative from an investor’s point of view.


In YourStory's brand new video series, ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’, we attempt to shift the gears and offer an insight into a startup from the investor’s lens. In our first episode, we have Ideaspring Capital’s Managing Director Naganand Doraswamy taking to the host’s seat.


Through the Eyes of the Investor


Why investors are making a beeline for Kerala’s startup ecosystem


Kerala is on a mission to become a startup hub in India soon. And while it may not be anywhere close to Bengaluru and other startup hotspots, entrepreneurs in the State are innovating. And investors are noticing. According to YourStory Research data, only one Kerala startup raised $200,000 in funding in 2015. After a lull period, 11 deals between 2018 and 2019 raised a total of $1.77 million in funding.


Investment pattern- Kerala


How BPL Medical Technologies aims to become a Rs 1,000 Cr company by 2022


In 1967, TPG Nambiar founded BPL Medical Technologies in Kerala in a bid to show the world that India could manufacture its own ECG and medical tech products. However, this did not work and BPL Medical Technologies even dipped into the red in 2013. In the same year, the company appointed a new CEO, Sunil Khurana. And, suddenly, things changed. In a conversation with YourStory, Sunil Khurana, CEO of BPL Medical Technologies, speaks about the company’s journey and what the future holds.


BPL Medical Technologies

Sunil Khurana


We aim to make 100+ investments in India: Samsung R&D Institute


Samsung’s investment arm, Samsung Venture Investment Corporation (SVIC), on Wednesday announced that it has made four maiden investments in India. The investments total to $8.5 million. In a conversation with YourStory, Aloknath De, Corporate VP and CTO, spoke more about the firm's plans. 


SVIC

Aloknath De


IBM closes landmark acquisition of Red Hat for $34B


IBM has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of approximately $34 billion. This positions IBM as the leading hybrid cloud provider, accelerates its high-value business model, and extends open source innovation to a broader range of clients. Together, the two aim to deliver a next-generation hybrid, multi-cloud platform. 


IBM


Meet celebrity chef Dipna Anand who co-owns London's renowned Brilliant Restaurant


To say that celebrity chef and restaurateur Dipna Anand was born into the restaurant business is an understatement. She was born to food and a tradition that travelled three different continents to be London’s renowned Brilliant Restaurant. Today, Dipna continues the family tradition and is Chef and Co-owner of the Brilliant Restaurant in Southall, London. 


Celebrity chef Dipna Anand

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Dipna Anand


How a daughter scaled her mother’s part-time business to a multi-crore one


Sienna was first started by Shanta Ghosh as a part-time business in Santiniketan. Her daughter, Sulagna Ghosh, has scaled it by turning the shop into a successful and profitable store-café format in two upscale Kolkata neighbourhoods. Now, Sienna wants to stay “rooted in Bengal,” but has plans to expand beyond the state with its store-cafe model as well as exports. 


sienna co-founders

Sienna Store & Cafe Co-founders Shuli Ghosh and Shanta Ghosh (L-R)


Central govt to create 70 lakh new jobs in a few months 


Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey said India needs more than 70 lakh skilled manpower in the coming months “due to unleashing of economy”, adding that “more than 62 percent of India’s population is young and it is the Prime Minister’s vision to make India one of the largest skilled economies in the world.”


Job creation

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019
play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019

Latest Stories

[Jobs Roundup] Tap the gap between startups and user expectations with these UX and UI designer gigs

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] How clothing startup NorthMist overcame rejections from 350 investors to raise Rs 1 Cr and partner with Udaan

by Debolina Biswas

Inspired by Dunzo, these Delhi teenagers start hyperlocal delivery startup for SMBs

by Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] Jaipur-based Standyou wants to be the ‘OYO for coaching institutes’

by Sampath Putrevu

WATCH: Why Pune-based Blockchainschool.io wants to make students industry-ready

by Vishal Krishna

PayU India MD and Co-founder Shailaz Nag resigns

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur