A tête-à-tête with actor Sagarika Ghatge; Bollywood's monsoon magic - your weekend fix

Team YS
4th Aug 2019
You have seen in Chak de! and now, she is coming back in ALTBalaji’s upcoming web series BOSS - Baap of Special Services. Did you know that Sagarika Ghatge aka Preeti Sabharwal of Chak de! fame is a real-life national-level hockey player? From her debut in the digital space to her life after marriage to Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, Sagarika spills all the beans in our exclusive interview.


Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika Ghatge stars as a cop in ALTBalaji's upcoming mystery thriller


Right as rain: Most magical Bollywood monsoon songs


There are no two things that complement each other as magically as the monsoons and melodious Bollywood songs. It’s a match made in heaven! Here’s a monsoon playlist put together by YS Weekender, starting from 1955 and going up to the last decade – so the showers don’t rain on your parade.


Bollywood

Source: YouTube


Keeping your breakfast local and delicious


Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but why eat the same thing each morning? Whatever be your choice of breakfast menu, food enthusiast Ajit Saldanha has just one advice. Keep it local! Try out local flavours and add desi foods to your breakfasts to make each day special.


Breakfast Ajit Saldanha


A trip down the memory lane with Matthew Koshy 


Known as “the most iconic restaurant of Bengaluru”, Koshy’s café and restaurant is a legacy of humble workers and devoted customers. Presently, the operations are handled by brothers Prem and Matthew Koshy, grandsons of PO Koshy.


Koshys


This Friendship Day, let’s embrace friendship with these quotes


Harry Potter and Ronald Weasley, Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani, Sherlock Holmes and John Watson, Scooby-Doo and Shaggy Rogers. These might sound like a list of popular fictional character pairs. But, there is one thing that binds them all together - friendship. We put together some quotes that celebrate this valuable relationship and its many intricacies.


Friendship's day


Be constantly hungry for knowledge: Hiren Shah of Vertoz


Hiren Shah is the Founder and Chairman of Vertoz. He is a true marketing and business development visionary with over 23 years of experience in the web services industry. He not only believes that “being healthy” is the key to happiness, but also is greatest fear is related to this aspect of life. 


Hiren Shah, Founder, Vertoz

Hiren Shah, Founder, Vertoz

Authors
Team YS

