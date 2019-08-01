Amazon inks pact with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand fulfilment centre

Ecommerce giant Amazon.in on Thursday said it had signed a lease with GMR Hyderabad Airport City to expand its largest Fulfilment Centre (FC) in the country.





The existing warehouse is spread across 4 lakh sq ft and will now be expanded by another 1.8 lakh sq ft, a statement said.





"With this investment, Amazon.in has more than three fulfilment centres in the state with a total processing area of more than 8.5 lakh sq ft," it said, without disclosing the quantum of investment made.





The move will help Amazon, which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership with Walmart-backed Flipkart, to deliver products faster as the festive season approaches.





Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack, and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.





"In line with our vision to transform the way India buys and sells, we have been consistently investing in our infrastructure and delivery network, so we can increase our speed of delivery and provide a superior experience to both customers and sellers," said Akhil Saxena, Amazon Vice President, Customer Fulfilment - Asia.





He added that with the expansion of "Amazon.in's largest fulfilment centre in India, the company will "create many more hundreds of skilled jobs in the region".





In June this year, the company had also announced the launch of its largest delivery station in Telangana spread across more than 20,000 sq ft.





Recently, Amazon said its seller base had crossed the five-lakh mark in the country, boosted by various India-first innovations and traders from small cities and towns. The e-tailer crossed the mark in its more than five years of operations in the country, an official said.





"The seller base has crossed the five lakh mark," said Amazon India Vice President (Seller Services) Gopal Pillai, attributing the rise to India-first innovations that encouraged sellers' participation, especially from Tier II and III.







