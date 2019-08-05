A
Ecommerce

Ecommerce cos' focus on small towns to fuel job opportunities

Experts said in order to deal with the rising demands of consumers, ecommerce companies have been setting up warehouses in small towns and have also been expanding their talent base in these towns.

Press Trust of India
5th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Ecommerce companies are betting big on small towns to explore the opportunities offered by a large customer base and are expanding their talent pool in these cities to fuel growth, experts say.


They expect recruitment to go up by 15 percent in this space.


Small towns are becoming the driving force behind ecommerce growth in the country as online retailers are targeting last mile connectivity and are increasingly focusing on getting the small-town Indian customer to shop online.


Experts said in order to deal with the rising demands of consumers, ecommerce companies have been setting up warehouses in small towns and have also been expanding their talent base in these towns.


The sectors that are expected to grow include logistics, e-wallets, FMCG, and retail as these industries have been focusing on tier II and tier III cities growth and have seen customer base grow faster in comparison to metro cities.


"Last year Diwali festive sales showed 40 percent contribution from tier II and III cities. This is a remarkable change and an indication of the reach of ecommerce. Companies are focusing on warehouse, logistics, and last-mile connectivity. The job market is growing in these cities and will see a growth of 15 percent in these cities," Teamlease Services Head of Digital & IT Mayur Saraswat said.


With competition in metro cities reaching saturation, companies have to look for new markets and hence chasing organic growth in these small towns is a natural option, Saraswat noted.


Indeed India Managing Director Sashi Kumar said that as per Indeed data, some of the country's leading unicorns are seeking talent in tier II and tier III locations.


"Haryana sees over 18 percent of job postings from these companies, as does Uttar Pradesh with eight percent of all such job postings. Gujarat (two percent) and Rajasthan (two percent) also see job postings from these companies," he said.


Some of the job roles that are being posted by these companies include 'delivery person', 'guest service agent', 'sales manager', and 'field executive', among others.


Kunal Sen, India Managing Director, Korn Ferry RPO and Professional Search noted that "it (hiring in small towns) would be around 30 percent of the overall hiring share but growing faster than the larger towns".


Experts believe that small cities are future centres of retail growth in the country as there is availability of land at cheaper rates, lower rentals and customers are ready to experiment with new format stores.


Also Read

Ecommerce giant Amazon crosses 5 lakh seller base in India


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

Paytm introduces bulk payments for its merchants through its payment gateway

by Sampath Putrevu

Bengaluru-based biotech startup Pandorum Technologies wins the Entrepreneurship World Cup (India)

by Rashi Varshney

Razorpay acquires Gurugram- based AI startup Thirdwatch

by Sujata Sangwan

‘99 percent of startups will fail. But 100 percent of entrepreneurs will succeed’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

by Madanmohan Rao

Reliance to pick up 87.6 pc stake in Google-backed Fynd for Rs 295 Cr

by Press Trust of India

The epidemic of loneliness: finding peace in the most disconnected of times

by Shradha Sharma

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore