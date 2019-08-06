A
Funding

[Funding alert] Automation platform AppViewX secures Series A funding of $30M from Brighton Park Capital

With this funding, the company plans to hire more talent in areas of sales, customer success, product management, as well as marketing teams.

Team YS
6th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Seattle-based automation and orchestration platform, AppViewX, on Tuesday said that they have secured $30 million in Series A funding from Connecticut-based growth equity firm, Brighton Park Capital (BPC).


With this funding, the company plans to hire more talent in areas of sales, customer success, product management, as well as marketing teams.


BlackRock Funding

The company in a statement said that India is an important part of the platform’s growth plans and it plans to invest heavily in talent and people.


The company was founded by Anand Purusothaman in 2008.


“Brighton Park Capital’s investment will fuel growth, accelerating AppViewX’s product innovation further solidifying our position as the most advanced certificate management and network automation platform available,” said Anand Purusothaman, Founder and CTO at AppViewX.


The AppViewX platform quickly translates business requirements into automation workflows that improve agility, enforce compliance, eliminate errors, and reduces cost. AppViewX is headquartered in Seattle with offices in the US, UK and India.


During the last financial year (ending March 2019), the company claimed that its subscription revenue grew by 77 percent, expanded into the Australia and Singapore markets while increasing field presence in North America, EU and the UK.


AppViewX customers include a significant number of Fortune 500 companies.


Recently, the company also expanded by acquiring customers in newer verticals. These included two large scale banks in UK and Southeast Asia, three new healthcare organizations in the US, as well as companies in domains of logistics. 


Further,AppViewX has additional offices in the US, the UK and India.


While, Brighton Park Capital was founded in January 2019 by Mark Dzialga, who was previously with General Atlantic for 20 years most recently a Managing Director at the firm and an investor in other hyper growth startups including AppDynamics.


(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

Big Data: the driving force for logistics automation


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

The next internet users will come from Tier II and III cities of India: Anil Kumar, RedSeer

by Debolina Biswas

Jeff Bezos is selling more Amazon stock to fund his space venture

by Sohini Mitter

Meet the 10 startups that made it to the finals of the fourth year of Qualcomm Design in India Challenge

by Team YS

Mastercard launches new payment feature for uninterrupted online transactions

by Press Trust of India

Apple-branded credit card to roll out to a few on Tuesday

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Digital identity platform Yoti raises $9.7M at $99.6M valuation

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore