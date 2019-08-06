A
Funding

[Funding alert] Premium dessert brand Mama Mia! raises Pre-Series A round led by Pareto Capital

With the current fund raise, the Kolkata-based company plans to open more than 100 delivery service outlets (DSOs) across the country in the next 12 months.

Sujata Sangwan
6th Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Kolkata-based premium gelato brand, Mama Mia! has raised an undisclosed amount in a Pre-Series A round of funding led by Pareto Capital, along with a bunch of High Net Worth Individuals based out of Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, for about 20 percent stake


Commenting on the investment, Vikash Agarwal, Co-founder and Managing Director, Pareto Capital, said,


“With the ever increasing health consciousness, Mama Mia! is perfectly poised to take on the dessert industry and become a household name.” 


Mama Mia!
Also Read

[Funding alert] Organic baby food startup Tiny Spoons raises Rs 2 Cr from angel investors


Mama Mia! was established in 2005, but it was taken over by Akshat Singhania and Adhiraj Thirani in 2014. The company offers a diverse product portfolio that includes low fat gelato (vegan and sugar-free options too!), gelato cakes, mouth-watering sundaes, thick milkshakes, mousses etc. 


The startup claims all products are manufactured in-house with high quality ingredients sourced from around the world. Mama Mia!’s gelatos are 100% natural, and substantially lower in fat compared to premium ice creams, it said in a release. 


The company currently has 25+ touch points across 5 cities through online and retail store formats. It claims to have achieved over 100 percent growth in online sales on a Q-on-Q basis ended June 2019 driven by 8 delivery service outlets (DSO) in Kolkata and Bengaluru. 


With the current fund raise, the company plans to open more than 100 DSOs across the country in the next 12 months. 


Akshat, a biotechnologist and a gastronome, is the force behind the company’s product development and its’ creative flavors. Adhiraj, an alumni of MIT, USA, spearheads Mama Mia!’s brand building initiatives, product marketing and expansion strategy


"Together, they have laid a strong foundation for Mama Mia! to become a recognisable brand pan-India with a vision of becoming the go-to gourmet dessert brand for healthy, guilt free indulgences," the company added.


In May 2019, Drums Food International, the parent company of flavoured and greek yoghurt brand, Epigamia, secured an undisclosed amount from actor Deepika Padukone.   



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Also Read

[Funding alert] Faasos' parent Rebel Foods raises $125M from Goldman Sachs, Go-Jek, others



  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

How to sell your startup and run it too: the extraordinary tale of Sharad Sanghi’s success with Netmagic

5th August 2019
play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019

Latest Stories

Govt unveils draft ecommerce norms

by Press Trust of India

How Indian tech startups can fill a gap in tech stack building

by Vamsi Mohun

[Funding alert] GoWork raises $53M debt led by BlackRock with co-investment by CLSA Capital Partners

by Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Robotics deep tech startup CynLr raises Rs 5.5 Cr from Speciale Invest, Arali Ventures, others

by Sujata Sangwan

Bhubaneswar-based biotech startup Prantae Solutions aims to provide affordable diagnoses for pregnant women

by Tenzin Pema

WATCH: Bengaluru-based Modo Edulabs is making robotics and coding easy for kids

by Apurva P

Partner Events

Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore