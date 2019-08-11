The business of glass: how these two artists built Asia’s leading crystal art brand

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 370 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





The Liuli Gongfang galleries showcase a prominent glass art brand founded in Tamshui, Taiwan in 1987. Liuli’s founders are Hui-shan ‘Loretta’ Yang (creative director) and Chang Yi (brand manager), who power their 70 galleries around the world. With Asian galleries in Taiwan, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Liuli also has galleries in San Francisco and New York.





In this photo essay, we showcase some of the beautiful glassworks on display in the Kuala Lumpur gallery located in the bustling Bukit Bintang neighbourhood. Liuli is a word for glass art, and the exhibits include figurines, vessels, zodiac signs, Buddha statuettes, and mythical creatures. There is also tableware, jewellery, and good luck gifts.





Artist and former actress Loretta Yang has developed a range of innovative glasswork techniques culminating in masterpieces; they are collected by museums and galleries around the world. Her style blends traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary aesthetics.





Lighting and shadows bring out the delicate patterns and elements in the artworks. They are priced from $50 to $25,000 and above. The company also runs workshops on liuli art and culture, based on clay molds and sculptures.





The techniques involve materials like wax and plaster, leading to highly detailed patterns and textures. Some of these techniques date back centuries, and have been resurrected and enhanced since then.





As this photo essay shows, liuli captures the spirit of life, philosophy, calmness and passion. The glass art forms are showcased in dozens of galleries around the world, and represent a creative cultural brand.





