The business of glass: how these two artists built Asia’s leading crystal art brand

Founded in 1987 by studio glass artists Loretta Yang and Chang Yi, Liuli has grown from a modest workshop in Taiwan to Asia’s leading crystal art brand. See how they combine traditional imagery with contemporary forms in this photo essay.

Madanmohan Rao
11th Aug 2019
0

The Liuli Gongfang galleries showcase a prominent glass art brand founded in Tamshui, Taiwan in 1987. Liuli’s founders are Hui-shan ‘Loretta’ Yang (creative director) and Chang Yi (brand manager), who power their 70 galleries around the world. With Asian galleries in Taiwan, Shanghai, Beijing, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Liuli also has galleries in San Francisco and New York.


In this photo essay, we showcase some of the beautiful glassworks on display in the Kuala Lumpur gallery located in the bustling Bukit Bintang neighbourhood. Liuli is a word for glass art, and the exhibits include figurines, vessels, zodiac signs, Buddha statuettes, and mythical creatures. There is also tableware, jewellery, and good luck gifts.


Artist and former actress Loretta Yang has developed a range of innovative glasswork techniques culminating in masterpieces; they are collected by museums and galleries around the world. Her style blends traditional Chinese motifs with contemporary aesthetics.


Lighting and shadows bring out the delicate patterns and elements in the artworks. They are priced from $50 to $25,000 and above. The company also runs workshops on liuli art and culture, based on clay molds and sculptures.


The techniques involve materials like wax and plaster, leading to highly detailed patterns and textures. Some of these techniques date back centuries, and have been resurrected and enhanced since then.


As this photo essay shows, liuli captures the spirit of life, philosophy, calmness and passion. The glass art forms are showcased in dozens of galleries around the world, and represent a creative cultural brand.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and see what you can do to tap the broad historical sweep of art?


Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

