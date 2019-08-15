A
Tech

Employees urge Google not to work with US immigration officials

A petition signed by more than 600 "Googlers" as of late Wednesday afternoon was prompted by word that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was preparing to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract.

Press Trust of India
15th Aug 2019
Hundreds of Google employees on Wednesday called on the internet titan to avoid working for US immigration officials until they stop "engaging in human rights abuses."


A petition signed by more than 600 "Googlers" as of late afternoon was prompted by word that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was preparing to request bids on a massive cloud computing contract.


Google

(Source: Shutterstock)

Scale of Indian market allowing Google to develop new products: Pichai

Google is a major cloud computing provider. Its rivals in the market included Amazon and Microsoft.


"The winning cloud provider will be streamlining CBP's infrastructure and facilitating its human rights abuses," a copy of the petition posted on medium.com said.


"It's time to stand together again and state clearly that we will not work on any such contract." Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.


The petition demanded that the Silicon Valley-based company publicly commit not to support Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Office of Refugee Resettlement, and CBP.


By providing technology support to those agencies in the current climate, Google would be "trading its integrity for a bit of profit, and joining a shameful lineage," the petition argued.


"History is clear: the time to say 'NO' is now," the petition read.


"We refuse to be complicit." 


Those who signed the petition argued that it would be "unconscionable" for any tech company supporting those agencies given current practices at the US southern border.


Google last year dropped out of the bidding for a huge Pentagon cloud computing contract that could be worth up to $10 billion after a protest by employees urging the company to stay out of the business of war.


In recent years, Google employees have challenged the company on issues including sexual harassment in the workplace and the potential tailoring of a version of its online search engine for use on China's heavily censored internet. 



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Cisco joins hands with Google to roll out high-speed public WiFi

Google plans censored search engine for China, activists cry foul


Press Trust of India

On Independence Day, Narendra Modi reviews the state of the economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

by Press Trust of India

RBI asks banks not to count failed transactions and balance enquiry as 'free ATM transactions'

by Press Trust of India

US-based startup WeWork expands India presence, enters Pune

by Press Trust of India

BookMyShow bets on partnerships for further growth in sporting events business

by Press Trust of India

Narendra Modi commits to Rs 100 lakh cr for infrastructure, says $5T economy target achievable

by Press Trust of India

Indian entrepreneurs win the freedom to start up from anywhere as States finalise startup policies

by Thimmaya Poojary

