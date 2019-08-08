[Jobs Roundup] Looking for the next big domain in data analysis? Become a data scientist with these openings

Data science is here to stay, and so is the role of a Data Scientist. The concept of data science has evolved over time to become a much sought-after field.





A data scientist is an expert at analysing and interpreting digital data using their skill set in technology. They identify the trends in the market and present the various options crucial for solving a problem. Unlike a business analyst, they do not necessarily focus only on the business models.





And with Big Data taking over the world, the role of data scientist has gained pertinence. The data science industry is thriving, and is resulting in an increased demand for data scientists across the world. According to Glassdoor, Data Scientist has been the best job in the US for the fourth year in a row in 2019.





If you are good at mathematics, statistics, software skills, programming tools, and data intuition, then this is the job for you.









YourStory has curated a list of job openings for a Data Scientist:





Neustar

Data Scientist

Experience needed: 2-5 years





The global services provider is on the lookout for a curious and pragmatic candidate with a solid understanding of data mining. The candidate will be responsible for creating prototypes of new algorithms and incorporate Data Science capabilities into Neurostar products. They should have applied skills in machine learning and Python.





For more information, click here.





Aquis Search

Data Scientist

Experience needed: 2-7 years





The team is looking for a data intuitive candidate with in-depth knowledge of Natural Language Processing (NLP) domains. The candidate has to analyse user generated data to and develop hypotheses. The role revolves around generating creative solutions and building document clustering for unstructured and semi-structured data.





For more information, click here.





Hyrezy Talent Solutions

Senior Data Scientist

Experience needed: 1-4 years





The company aims at challenging the norms and re-imagining the functioning of retail business. A data storyteller with good programming skills in Java/Python/SQL to build models for real world problems is their ideal candidate search. They should also have hands on experience in analytics.





For more information, click here.





Novo Nordisk

Data Scientist

Experience needed: 5+ years





As a data scientist, the candidate must be innovative and excited to design and experiment with people's data. They should also have expertise in advanced statistical and predictive modelling techniques. Their responsibility involves planning, coordination, and execution of data management and programming tasks to support analysis. Experience in programming software R and Python is a plus.





For more information, click here.





Flipkart

Data Scientist

Experience needed: 6+ years





As a Data Scientist at Flipkart, the candidate is expected to focus on excellence and help build systematic intelligence across their different products. The role involves collaborating with the engineering and product teams to ensure a holistic outcome at the product delivery. They should also analyse customer insights and work on optimising last-mile delivery.





For more information, click here.





