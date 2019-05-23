[Jobs Roundup] In search of a job at Google or Amazon? Get ready to be a part of the top tech giants

Also read: Political parties spent over Rs 53 Cr to place ads on Facebook, Google





How we communicate has changed drastically in recent years, thanks to technology. Even when it comes to business, everything has gone digital today – from hiring and leadership to management.





And just a few years ago, nobody could have predicted the tech industry will be what it is today. Tech companies are now some of the most successful and fastest-growing companies in the world. And driving this change are tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, IBM, and Amazon.





Due to the ever-changing landscape, these companies are hiring big time. If you are someone who loves to play with gadgets and machines, and if you are looking to collaborate with the most brilliant minds in the tech world, then there’s never been a better time.





YourStory presents a list of jobs with tech majors in India that are up for grabs.





Google

Software Engineer, Front End

Experience needed: 3 years

As a software engineer, your responsibilities will include designing and implementing new user-facing features in Google’s products. The candidate will also design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and improve software. You will also have to write client-side code for web-based applications, create fast, easy-to-use, high volume production applications, and develop prototypes.

For more information, click here.





Google

Software Engineer, Android

Experience needed: 3 years

The candidate will have to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and improve software. They will also work with a team of developers to design user experiences and build applications for Android devices. The shortlisted candidate will also have to participate in architectural review and design, as well as code contribution.

For more information, click here.





Google

Software Engineer, Machine Learning

Experience needed: 3 years

The candidate should have prior experience in designing and implementing distributed software systems like Java, C++, or Python. As a Software Engineer in Machine Learning, the candidate will get a chance to choose from a myriad of projects like building signals and models for detecting bad users, rejecting fraudulent and abusive contributions, and building tools that allow Google operators to efficiently provide labels for model training.

For more information, click here.





Google

Software Engineer

Experience needed: 3 years

The candidate should have experience in software development with one or more programming languages. As a software engineer, the candidate will have to design, develop, test, deploy, maintain, and improve software. They will also have to manage individual project priorities, deadlines, and deliverables.

For more information, click here.





Amazon

Software Development Engineer III

Experience needed: 2 years

As a software development engineer, the candidate's responsibilities will include system architecture and development for new initiatives and feature development. They will have to establish architectural principles, select design patterns and then mentor team members on their appropriate application and work with business team to understand customer issues and investigate, prototype, and deliver new and innovative system solutions.

For more information, click here.

Amazon

Senior Data Engineer

Experience needed: 12-15 years in Information Systems

As senior data engineer, the candidate will have to develop reports to support weekly financial and operational performance metrics, including KPI metrics, monthly historical results, monthly forecasts, annual operating plans, and long-range three-year plans. They will also have to collaborate with both the corporate accounting and central FP&A teams to understand the interdependencies and deliverables.

For more information, click here.

IBM

Mainframe Operations Specialist

Experience needed: 6 years in executing mainframe batch jobs utilising the ESP scheduling application.

As a mainframe Operations Specialist, the candidate will be responsible for computer operations environment which include operating systems, application systems, terminology, infrastructures, languages, libraries, tools, processes, and procedures. They will also have to identify the need for document, and update department procedures with approval from the manager.

For more information, click here.





IBM

Blueprism Administrator

Experience needed: 3 years in RPA process

The candidate will have to manage and resolve blue prism automation and development related issues, and adopt the given technology to meet the drift of customer and business requirements. As a Blueprism Administrator, the candidate will also be responsible for evolving and implementing continuous improvement methodologies working in tandem with the BOT controller teams for improving sprint performance.

For more information, click here.





IBM

SQL DBA Administrator

Experience needed: 5 years

As SQL DBA Specialist, the candidate will be responsible for providing technical support with high degree of customer happiness by meeting Service Level Agreements (SLA) and process compliance. The candidate will also have to perform business impact analysis and risk assessments to reduce the likelihood of significant service outage.

For more information, click here.







