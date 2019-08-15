[Jobs Roundup] If you are a backend developer, check out these openings in Paytm, Flipkart, and more

Backend developers are the builders behind the core systems of any organisation. With more product companies and startups spreading all across the technology space, founders and CTOs rely on backend software developers and the coding craftsmanship they bring to the table.





Backend development has been in consistent demand for a long time. This is why every full-stack developer enjoys a good salary and perks in almost any software development company of the world.





Now, YourStory has curated a list of few openings for backend developers in the Indian startup ecosystem:





Razorpay

Senior Backend Developer

Experience needed: Not specified





As a backend developer at Razorpay, the candidate will be involved in product and design discussions, and help the startup scale payments in the country. He/she is expected to have a strong product design sense, know at least one backend language like PHP, Python, RoR, and have a good understanding of REST API. The candidate is expected to have contributed to an open-source project, worked at a product company, and have some weekend side projects up on GitHub.





For more information, click here.





Hive

Backend software engineer

Experience needed: Not specified





The candidate for this role is expected to design, implement, and improve features in a variety of backend systems like REST APIs, microservices, data ingestion and processing systems, and distributed task/job processing systems. The candidate must have experience in building web applications, Node.js, relational databases, building scalable backend APIs.





For more information, click here.





Flipkart

Software development engineer - Backend

Experience needed: 10-15 years





The candidate will work on end-to-end software design for speech/dialogue based systems using Flipkart's machine learning models. Further, he/she will scale the company's distributed systems to handle over 100 million API calls per day. The requires skills are Java, C++, OOPS, Design, Programming. It's a plus if the candidate has prior experience in backend scaling.





For more information, click here.





Paytm

Backend Developer

Experience needed: At least one year





PayTm is looking for Node.js ninjas who can help the startup design cutting-edge scalable products to meet its growing business. The candidate is expected to be proficient in multiple programming language, both dynamic (JavaScript, Python, etc.) and strongly typed object oriented languages. It's preferred that the candidate is familiar with Java, PHP, Couchbase, DynamoDB, some experience with AWS experience, full-stack knowledge and prior startup experience.





For more information, click here.





Directi

Backend Developer

Experience needed: Not specified





Directi is looking for a Java expert who has strong competence in data structures, algorithms and software design. The candidate is expected to design and develop large scale distributed services, and implement new user-facing features. He/she is also expected to have in-depth understanding of concurrency, synchronization, NIO, memory allocation and GC, and experience with IaaS clouds like AWS/Google Cloud, Azure, OpenStack





For more information, click here.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)



























