A
Startup Jobs

[Jobs Roundup] If you are a backend developer, check out these openings in Paytm, Flipkart, and more

If you have fast fingers on the backend command screen and have the interest to code for growing startups, here are some job openings that may interest you.

Sampath Putrevu
15th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Backend developers are the builders behind the core systems of any organisation. With more product companies and startups spreading all across the technology space, founders and CTOs rely on backend software developers and the coding craftsmanship they bring to the table.


Backend development has been in consistent demand for a long time. This is why every full-stack developer enjoys a good salary and perks in almost any software development company of the world. 


Backend Developer

Now, YourStory has curated a list of few openings for backend developers in the Indian startup ecosystem:


Razorpay

Senior Backend Developer

Experience needed: Not specified


As a backend developer at Razorpay, the candidate will be involved in product and design discussions, and help the startup scale payments in the country. He/she is expected to have a strong product design sense, know at least one backend language like PHP, Python, RoR, and have a good understanding of REST API. The candidate is expected to have contributed to an open-source project, worked at a product company, and have some weekend side projects up on GitHub.


For more information, click here.


Hive

Backend software engineer

Experience needed: Not specified


The candidate for this role is expected to design, implement, and improve features in a variety of backend systems like REST APIs, microservices, data ingestion and processing systems, and distributed task/job processing systems. The candidate must have experience in building web applications, Node.js, relational databases, building scalable backend APIs. 


For more information, click here.


Flipkart

Software development engineer - Backend

Experience needed: 10-15 years


The candidate will work on end-to-end software design for speech/dialogue based systems using Flipkart's machine learning models. Further, he/she will scale the company's distributed systems to handle over 100 million API calls per day. The requires skills are Java, C++, OOPS, Design, Programming. It's a plus if the candidate has prior experience in backend scaling.


For more information, click here.


Paytm

Backend Developer

Experience needed: At least one year


PayTm is looking for Node.js ninjas who can help the startup design cutting-edge scalable products to meet its growing business. The candidate is expected to be proficient in multiple programming language, both dynamic (JavaScript, Python, etc.) and strongly typed object oriented languages. It's preferred that the candidate is familiar with Java, PHP, Couchbase, DynamoDB, some experience with AWS experience, full-stack knowledge and prior startup experience.


For more information, click here.


Directi

Backend Developer

Experience needed: Not specified


Directi is looking for a Java expert who has strong competence in data structures, algorithms and software design. The candidate is expected to design and develop large scale distributed services, and implement new user-facing features. He/she is also expected to have in-depth understanding of concurrency, synchronization, NIO, memory allocation and GC, and experience with IaaS clouds like AWS/Google Cloud, Azure, OpenStack


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

[Jobs Roundup] Want to work for a bike-sharing startup? Hitch a ride with these openings







1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Often spotted consuming lethal doses of Dosa on the main roads of Bangalore. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Independence Day: Turning the tide on plastic pollution

by Anitha Shankar

Paytm allocates Rs 750 Cr this fiscal to acquire new customers in small towns

by Tarush Bhalla

On Independence Day, 3 founders recount how military life has shaped their entrepreneurial journey

by Team YS

Independence Day: Why Cybersecurity should be an ongoing and important priority for India

by Vinod Kumar

Independence Day: When will India be free of data privacy issues?

by Tuhina Joshi

This Independence Day, a look at how the govt and enterprises are working towards gaining freedom from social ills

by Roshni Balaji

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore