Mercer|Mettl expands its global footprint in the US, Middle East, Indonesia, and others

Talent assessment firm Mercer|Mettl on Tuesday announced that it is expanding the business to international geographies including the Middle East, Indonesia, US, and Latin America.





In addition to this, the company plans to invest in technological infrastructure, especially data protection and localisation in compliance General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other protocols.





Siddhartha Gupta, CEO of Mercer|Mettl said,





“We will now address the high demand for talent assessment, engagement, and development in international markets. We are planning to offer more diverse services beyond talent assessment including sourcing, screening, onboarding, training, among others.”





The company stated that talent assessment, acquisition, and training services are in great demand in global economies and that the firm plans to offer services across entire employee lifecycle including hiring, labour and delivery, engagement, and leadership.





From left: Siddhartha Gupta (Chief Revenue Officer), Guneet S Sahai (CTO), Tonmoy Shingal (Co-founder and COO) and Ketan Kapoor (Co-founder and CEO)

In light of the expansion, the company said it will hire for emerging sales, marketing and tech positions.





Specialising in two key areas of acquisition and development, the company has partnered with over 2,000 corporate companies, 31 sector skill councils and government departments, and more than 15 educational institutions across 80 countries.





Based in Gurugram, the HR tech startup Mettl was founded by Ketan Kapoor and Tonmoy Shingal in 2012. In October last year, global consulting leader Mercer acquired it for Rs 300 crore, which is seven times the capital Mettl had raised since its inception.





For Mercer, the acquisition is an entry into the rapidly-growing global talent assessment market that enhances its position as a trusted strategic talent advisor to companies.





The home-grown product of Mettl is all set to grow in international markets, the company said.





While it had earlier secured a growth margin of 60 percent year-on-year, it now plans to reach 10 percent Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDTA) in the next 5 years.















