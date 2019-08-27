Microsoft India launches programme to train government officials in AI and cloud

Microsoft India, on Tuesday, announced the launch of Digital Governance Tech Tour, a programme to deliver AI and cloud computing skills to the IT government officials across the country.

The initiative, which comprises a series of physical and virtual workshops, aims to train 5,000 personnel over a period of 12 months.

Speaking at the launch, Amitabh Kant, CEO - NITI Aayog, said,

“For our country, the power of AI, cloud services, and data analytics needs to be brought to bear in core sectors for inclusive economic growth. As we move beyond pilots and understand how to scale AI implementation and cloud adoption across states and sectors, it is vital to equip the ecosystem with the right knowhow and skills. Collaboration with academia and industry, and initiatives such as this will help build the foundation towards an AI enabled future.”





Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India (left) and Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog





Through this programme, Microsoft will help upskill government officials, equipping them with the digital skills and experience needed to deploy cloud-based solutions.

Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, added,

“AI and the cloud can enable path-breaking innovation and drive the next phase of India's growth. Continuous focus on learning and improving skill sets for all are a must to make this a reality. Microsoft's first-of-its-kind Digital Governance Tech Tour for government officials reiterates our commitment to be a trusted partner to the government by enabling and empowering officials to do more with technology in the service of the citizens.”

The Microsoft programme will be open to technocrats and IT professionals across the government ecosystem.





The first track, for technical directors, technical architects and project managers, will cover areas such as data, analytics and insights, ethical governance through AI, security considerations for moving to cloud, etc. The second track, for developers, IT architect and application architects, will comprise the fundamentals of Azure cloud.









(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)











