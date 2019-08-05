A
Startup

Ex Myntra and Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan joins Medlife as Co-founder and CEO

Former Myntra and Jabong CEO Ananth Narayanan will be responsible for driving the next growth curve, strengthen the team, and help formulate strategies.

Debolina Biswas
5th Aug 2019
Ananth Narayanan, former CEO of Myntra and Jabong, and former McKinsey Senior Partner, will be joining healthcare startup Medlife as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).


Ananth will be driving the next growth curve, strengthen the team and formulate strategies around new areas of growth. He will also be joining the Board of Directors.


Founders of Medlife – Tushar Kumar and Prashant Singh said:


“We look forward to working together (with Ananth) to scale Medlife rapidly going forward. We are at a stage where we have to build this from a $200 million business to a $2 billion-plus business over the next five years and Ananth in his previous stint has done just that.”


Medlife

Prashant Singh and Ananth Narayanan

At present, Bengaluru-based online healthcare platform Medlife has three business verticals – pharmacy, diagnostics and e-consultation. This April, the startup raised Rs 118.95 crore (approx $17 million) in an equity funding round from Tushar’s family trust – Prasid Uno Family Trust.

Additionally, it also acquired Myra Medicines and Medlabz, earlier this year.


Founded in November 2014, the company now claims to complete 25,000 deliveries regularly across the country. It aims to make healthcare delivery more accessible and affordable for all.


Ananth, a Masters in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research, from the University of Michigan. He is also on the Industry Advisory Board of University of Michigan's Tauber Institute. He has previously worked with Mckinsey and Company for 15 years. His last role there was that of the Director.


Ananth has deep expertise in driving performance improvement and is passionate about product development.


According to a press release, he said:


“Technology can play a disruptive role in making healthcare simple, personal and accessible to all Indians. Medlife has built a terrific business and a great team. I look forward to working with them and with Prashant and Tushar to continue to scale the business.”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Debolina Biswas

Debolina thinks life is all about seeking that one "great perhaps".  She considers herself a foodie and wants to have her own food and travel column in a magazine someday.

