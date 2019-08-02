A
Expansion

Ola expands Australia operations by driving into tourist hub Sunshine Coast

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing aggregator Ola expands to Sunshine Coast, Queensland, keeping in mind the region's bustling tourism industry and the scope for choice in the local ride-share market.

Sampath Putrevu
2nd Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Furtherng its foray into international markets, ride-hailing platform Ola has expanded its presence in Australia by launching services on the Sunshine Coast of Queensland state.


This expansion is a part of the company's ongoing efforts to provide the community with a better ride share experience. Present in seven largely populous cities in Australia, Ola has chosen Sunshine Coast due to its bustling tourism industry and the scope for choice in the local ride-share market


Ola has reportedly enabled Queenslanders to save over $5 million in fares and travel more than 7.5 million kilometres across the South East.


Simon Smith, MD, Ola Australia and New Zealand

Simon Smith, MD, Ola Australia and New Zealand

Simon Smith, Managing Director of Ola Australia and New Zealand, said,


“We have seen a tremendous response to our offerings across the country as customer demand has been on an upward trend. After seeing a large number of requests to introduce our services in other parts of the country, we’ve chosen the Sunshine Coast as Ola’s first launch in a non-metro city in Australia. We are now present across eight cities in Australia and are the fastest growing major ride-share player in the country.” 


Ola began its international operations with Australia. It launched operations in Australia in February 2018, and claims to have over 40,000 drivers across Australia. Ola claims to conduct one billion rides globally every year, with more than a million driver partners and 125 million customers in over 110 cities.


A total of $60 million is said to have been pumped in over the last 18 months; the company pumped in $6 million in March this year. Since then, the company has been aggressively focused on international markets.


Ola Singapore at present oversees Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and even the US. UK operations have been moved from the Singapore entity to The Netherlands. In a recent activation campaign in the UK, it had used green electric rickshaws to grab market attention and interest.


Ola, which has raised $3.5 billion so far, has marquee names like Temasek and Softbank as its investors. 


Also Read

Ola gets licence from London transport authority for cab service


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Often spotted consuming lethal doses of Dosa on the main roads of Bangalore. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

Related Tags

play

Wakefit.co - Making Great Quality Sleep Affordable Across India

1st August 2019
play

Three aspects of digital transformation

1st August 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019

Latest Stories

Automation Anywhere acquires Paris-based firm Klevops

by Thimmaya Poojary

At AWS Startup CXO Mixer, startups and VCs pitch to one another, while sharing tips on how to build a successful business

by Jerlin Justus

Rapido resumes service in Tamil Nadu as Madras High Court stays earlier ban order

by Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Coworking startup GoHive raises Rs 2.5Cr in Pre-Series A

by Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] UrbanClap raises $75M in Series E led by Tiger Global

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Trump says it again: Won't allow Chinese tech giant Huawei in US

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi
Date
Wed Aug 07 2019

Rural Marketing Summit India

Delhi
Date
Sat Aug 10 2019

CFT Hacks

Gurgaon
Date
Sun Aug 11 2019

WEFT Annual Conference and Awards 2019

Bangalore