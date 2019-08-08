OYO appoints Mandar Vaidya as CEO for Southeast Asia, Middle East

Hospitality firm OYO Hotels and Homes on Wednesday said it has appointed Mandar Vaidya as the Chief Executive Officer for Southeast Asia and the Middle East, effective from August 1, 2019.





The appointment comes as part of the company's ongoing focus to drive accelerated growth in two of its high potential markets - Southeast Asia and the Middle East, OYO said in a statement.





Dr Mandar Vaidya, CEO, Southeast Asia Middle East, OYO Hotels and Homes

Vaidya has over 15 years of experience. In his new role, he will be responsible for driving business growth for OYO in these two regions, which include markets like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it added.





"We are thrilled to welcome Mandar to the OYO family as he takes charge of strengthening OYO's presence in Southeast Asia and the Middle East," OYO Hotels and Homes Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal said.





These two markets are crucial for OYO's international expansion strategy, he added.





"Under Mandar's leadership, we look forward to establishing a strong relationship with asset owners in these regions while staying true to our mission of delivering a chic hospitality experience at hard-to-ignore prices," Agarwal said.





Just this week, OYO appointed Gaurav Ajmera as the chief operating officer for India and South Asia. With over 10 years of experience, Gaurav will play a key role in growing OYO's business in South Asia, the company said in a statement. In addition, he will be reporting to Aditya Ghosh, the company's chief executive officer for India and South Asia.





Founded in 2013, OYO's portfolio comprises of more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes. It operates in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan.





In June, OYO said it plans to invest $300 million (approximately Rs 2,085 crore) over the next few years in the US for growth, talent acquisition, competency building, and infrastructure development.







