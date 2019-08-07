A
Hospitality

OYO appoints Gaurav Ajmera as COO India and South Asia

He will be reporting to Aditya Ghosh, the company's chief executive officer for India and South Asia, the company said in a statement.

Press Trust of India
7th Aug 2019
Hospitality firm OYO on Tuesday said it has appointed Gaurav Ajmera as the chief operating officer for India and South Asia, effective from May 1, 2019.


With over 10 years of experience, Gaurav will play a key role in growing OYO's business in South Asia, the company said in a statement.


He will be reporting to Aditya Ghosh, the company's chief executive officer for India and South Asia, it added.


"His appointment further strengthens OYO's South Asia leadership that is dedicated and focused towards building the most loved and preferred hospitality brand," Ghosh said.


OYO

Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India & South Asia, OYO

Before OYO, Gaurav had a successful stint with Schlumberger working across various countries in the Middle East, gaining valuable experience in project management and operations.


Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Ajmera, Chief Operating Officer, India & South Asia, OYO Hotels & Homes, said,


“In my new role, I look forward to enabling OYO to continue and excel in its mission of creating quality living spaces across India and South Asia. I am super excited to be working closely with Aditya to make this vision a reality.”


Gaurav holds a B.Tech and M.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi.


Founded in 2013, OYO's portfolio comprises of more than 23,000 hotels and 46,000 vacation homes. It operates in more than 800 cities in 80 countries, including the US, Europe, UK, India, Malaysia, Middle East, Indonesia, Philippines, and Japan.


In June, OYO said it plans to invest $300 million (approximately Rs 2,085 crore) over the next few years in the US for growth, talent acquisition, competency building, and infrastructure development.


This month, the company also announced the launch of its 'Partner Privilege Program', that will provide exclusive benefits and opportunities to the top performing hotel owners, for both their personal and professional advancement. It is the third major initiative under the OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) that was launched in April this year.


Authors
Press Trust of India

