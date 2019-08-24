A
Government

PM Narendra Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open, and multilateral system of payments. RuPay facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions.

Press Trust of India
24th Aug 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the RuPay card here, making the UAE the first country in the Middle East to launch the Indian indigenous system of electronic payment. 


RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open, and multilateral system of payments. RuPay facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions.


Narendra Modi
Also Read

NPCI issues over 64M RuPay Global Cards, aims to further grow international acceptance

India has already launched the RuPay card in Singapore and Bhutan.


"Bringing economies of India & UAE together, RuPay card was officially launched in UAE in presence of PM Narendra Modi. UAE is the first country in the Gulf where Indian RuPay card has been launched. Many business groups from the UAE have pledged to accept RuPay payment," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.


Earlier this week, Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, said, "The UAE is the largest and most vibrant business hub in the region. It hosts the largest Indian community, receives the largest number of Indian tourists and has the largest trade with India. By becoming the first country in the region to introduce the RuPay card, we expect that each of these elements of tourism, trade, and the Indian diaspora will benefit." 


The India-UAE bilateral trade touched almost $ 60 billion in 2018 with a fairly balanced profile of about $ 30 billion of exports and $ 30 billion of imports. 


There has also been a sizable inflow of investment from India to the UAE in free zones like Jebel Ali in Dubai, Hamriyah, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah and also in sectors ranging from manufacturing and real estate to trade and services. 


Modi reached UAE capital Abu Dhabi from Paris on Friday on the second leg of his three-nation tour to France, UAE, and Bahrain.

Also Read

Indian card network RuPay to be launched in UAE


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato takes on NRAI president Rahul Singh, says he is offering discounts like food aggregators

Press Trust of India

[Techie Tuesday] From working on Google’s search platform to co-founding Dunzo - the journey of Mukund Jha

Sindhu Kashyap

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

This agritech startup helps commodity farmers grow profits by 200 pc, and directly sell to Reliance, BigBasket, Grofers, others

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Angel Tax to be withdrawn; Swiggy rolls out Dunzo-like service in Bengaluru
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Food feud: NRAI slams Zomato for logging out of talks

Press Trust of India

India Inc mourns Arun Jaitley's demise, hails his reform measures

Press Trust of India

Remembering Arun Jaitley - the champion of Indian startup ecosystem

Athira Nair

[The Turning Point] How this adman changed the way we watch movies with BookMyShow

Sindhu Kashyap

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley passes away at 66

Press Trust of India

WATCH: The week that was - from whether startups are ready for data privacy to how Frozen Bottle scaled up

Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai
Mon Sep 16 2019

The Oman E-Commerce Conference

Oman