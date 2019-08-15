A
Finance

RBI asks banks not to count failed transactions and balance enquiry as 'free ATM transactions'

Banks provide a certain number of free transactions at ATMs to their customers and impose charges beyond that number.

Press Trust of India
15th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday asked banks not to count failed transactions at ATMs due to technical reasons as part of "free ATM transactions" permitted every month.


Besides, use of ATMs for balance enquiry and fund transfers too should be not part of the free transactions facility given to a customer.


Demonetisation ATM
Also Read

NBFC on-lending to agriculture, MSE, and housing sector to be considered priority sector loans:...


Banks provide a certain number of free transactions at ATMs to their customers, beyond which they impose charges.


The RBI's clarification in this regard comes after it has come to notice of the central bank that transactions that have failed due to technical reasons, non-availability of currency in ATMs are also included in the number of free ATM transactions.


"It is hereby clarified that transactions which fail on account of technical reasons like hardware and software issues, non-availability of cash, and any other reason attributable to the bank should not be counted as valid ATM transactions for the customer.


"Consequently, no charges therefor shall be levied," the Reserve Bank said.


Further, non-cash withdrawal transactions (such as balance enquiry, cheque book request, payment of taxes, funds transfer), which constitute 'on-us' transactions (when a card is used at an ATM of the bank which has issued the card) shall also not be part of the number of free ATM transactions.


Last week, the RBI also announced the creation of a central payments fraud information registry, which could ensure quick and systemic responses in cases of financial frauds.


At present, there is a mechanism in place for banks to report all banking frauds to the Central Fraud Monitoring Cell of the Reserve Bank and the proposed dedicated registry will further enable this process.


The central bank said with the digital payment ecosystem making substantial progress in terms of growth of the payment infrastructure, as well as volume and value of digital payment transactions, fraud risk monitoring and management by the stakeholders, have assumed added importance.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

RBI allows fintech companies, financial institutions to set up a regulatory sandbox



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

On Independence Day, Narendra Modi reviews the state of the economy with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

by Press Trust of India

Employees urge Google not to work with US immigration officials

by Press Trust of India

US-based startup WeWork expands India presence, enters Pune

by Press Trust of India

BookMyShow bets on partnerships for further growth in sporting events business

by Press Trust of India

Narendra Modi commits to Rs 100 lakh cr for infrastructure, says $5T economy target achievable

by Press Trust of India

Indian entrepreneurs win the freedom to start up from anywhere as States finalise startup policies

by Thimmaya Poojary

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore