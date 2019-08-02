A
Daily Capsule

Rishad Premji takes over as Wipro Chairman; How to retain women employees

Team YS
2nd Aug 2019
Share on

India is seen as a destination for technology innovation and Nasscom is acting as a catalyst to accelerate this. As a part of its initiative to nurture and expand the Indian startup ecosystem in the country, especially the startups that fall in the business to business (B2B) segment, Nasscom has numerous programmes under its portfolio with a Centre of Excellence (CoE) being one of the key pivots. We speak to Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence – AI & IoT, Nasscom, to understand more.


nasscom-Sanjeev

Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO, Centre of Excellence – AI & IoT, Nasscom


Rishad Premji takes over as Wipro's new Chairman


The change of guard has happened at one of India’s leading technology services company Wipro with Chairman Azim Premji stepping down from the position after leading the show for 53 years. His son Rishad Premji is taking over this role. However, Azim Premji will remain a member of the Board.


Wipro chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji


These factors will help retain Indian women employees


Kool Kanya, a Mumbai-based startup aimed at creating an ecosystem of women in the workforce, surveyed 700 women across India to find out why many are leaving the workforce, and what needs to be improved to encourage them to continue working.


Feature


Meet Sapien Biosciences, India’s first commercial biobank 


Biotech startup Sapien Biosciences became India’s first commercial tissue collection biobank. Sapien hopes to build a high quality bio-repository with ethically consented human samples that will be used to develop and deliver diagnostic applications to further medical innovation.


tissue bank Sapien

Jugnu Jain (right) in conversation with Shradha Sharma.


Amazon signs 210 transport-related patents


Amazon is now looking to leverage its strengths in logistics to boost its activities in the automotive industry, according to a Reuters report. Among the 5,000 patents granted to Amazon by the US Patent and Trademark Office from December 2016 to May 2019, 210 of them were transportation-related.


Amazon


How Masa Kato built a million-dollar edtech platform


Progate is an online platform that makes learning coding, programming, and languages fun for beginners. In an interview with YourStory, Founder Masa Kato reveals why the edtech startup is targeting beginners and talks about expansion plans.


Progate Founder Masa Kato

(R) Masa Kato, CEO & Founder, Progate and Yashraj Nayak, India Community Manager, Progate


Indian brands disrupting the local apparel industry


In the midst of changing market realities, some Indian brands adapted their manufacturing and selling strategies to become part of the disruption. Here are some of the top Indian fashion brands that stood the test of time and built a legacy for themselves.


fashion brands


Nagpur-based Nativ Chefs is grabbing a bite of foodtech


Nagpur-based startup Nativ Chefs not only provides authentic home-cooked dishes right at the doorstep of customers, but also creates employment opportunities to people with expert culinary skills. Nativ Chefs has delivered 200 orders in the last month itself, and has recorded a repeat rate of 50 percent.


Nativ Chefs

Team Nativ Chefs

Authors
Team YS

