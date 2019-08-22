A
Funding

[Funding alert] Former Ola Exec's Lo! Foods raises $500K from angel investors

With the infusion of fresh funds, Lo! Foods will look to further scale up its online presence aggressively.

Sujata Sangwan
22nd Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Lo! Foods, a Bengaluru-based low carb and keto-friendly range of packaged foods brand, on Thursday announced it has raised $500,000 in seed funding from a clutch of well-known angels from financial and FMCG vertical. 


Some of the angels who participated in this round include Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Catalyst; Rashmi Daga, Founder, Freshmenu; Raveen Sastry, Co-founder, Myntra; Mitesh Shah, CFO, BookMyShow; Sunil Chhabra, Advisor & Founding team member, Jumbotail; and Gaurav Arora, Chief Investment Officer, ASK Wealth.


Speaking on the investment, Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder, Lo! Foods, said, 

“Lo! Foods was started with a single purpose - to build a truly healthy product that works. A brand that creates a healthy and low-carb keto-friendly food that is inherently Indian. Our products have seen great traction and validation with our consumers, with extremely high monthly repeats. Top FMCG and Financial executives coming on board to invest and mentor the company is another strong validation of the prospects we have as an organisation. We believe we are now ready to further scale up our operations to the next level.”


Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder, Lo! Foods

Sudarshan Gangrade, Founder, Lo! Foods

Also Read

Venture Catalysts launches 9Unicorns Fund, India's 'first accelerator VC'


Founded in early 2019 by former Ola senior executive Sudarshan Gangrade, Lo! Foods range of products includes atta, biscuits, snacks, namkeens, and chocolates. The products are available on health platforms like Freshmenu, Eat Fit, and ecommerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Bigbasket. 


With the infusion of fresh funds, Lo! Foods will look to further scale up its online presence aggressively.


Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, Venture Catalyst, said,

“As an investor, I meet multiple startups trying to solve a real problem. Sudarshan from Lo! Foods stood out for his attempt to solve a very real and pressing health issue in India – obesity, diabetes, and cardiac risks.”

VCats has also backed other startups such as Global Esports, Instoried, and Orbo.ai this month. 



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

Venture Catalysts expands to UK, aims to build network of 500 investors by 2020


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

10 inspirational quotes from PM Narendra Modi to inspire the youth of India

Tanvi Dubey

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta

Zomato offers to restructure 'Gold' scheme, but restaurants stick to guns

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The making of India's fastest unicorn Udaan; Amazon opens world's single-largest campus in Hyderabad
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

IRCTC files draft papers with SEBI for IPO

Press Trust of India

Amazon strengthens its delivery network in Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India

Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store on its platforms

Sameer Ranjan Bakshi

At AWS HealthTech Day, the focus is on healthcare and life sciences trends shaping the industry

Jerlin Justus

RBI allows users to set up ‘recurring transaction’ mandates for debit and credit cards

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Driving analytics startup Zendrive raises $37M in Series B led by XL Innovate

Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Fri Aug 23 2019

DICErupt Student Startup Summit

Mumbai
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore