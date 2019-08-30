A
Tech

Smart India Hackathon: Team Dhruva’s innovation sends an SOS in case of an accident

Six students from Nanded have designed a bike crash detector that sends an alert in case of a mishap, and also speeds up medical care. The team is also working on gathering data on bike riding parameters to avert problems.

Swethavimala.M
30th Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Indian roads can be fatal. According to a report released by the government, in 2017 a total of 4,64,910 road accidents were reported, claiming 1,47,913 lives and injuring 4,70,975. Among the most high risk accidents are those involving lone bike riders. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ data reveals that nearly 1.5 lakh bike accidents occur every year, and an average of 44,000 people are killed.


Worrying statistics that Team Dhruva’s prototype Cognitio, a bike crash detector with an SOS alert system, is aiming to change. Unveiled at the Smart India Hackathon 2019-hardware edition. Cognitio detects a crash, confirms it, and sends an SOS to a centralised command centre, getting emergency medical care swiftly. They presented their design at IIT-Delhi, which was among 19 nodal centres across India, and won a cash prize of Rs 75,000.


Team Dhruva

Team Dhruva's Cognitio detects a crash, confirms it, and sends an SOS to a centralised command centre, ensuring swift emergency medical care.

Also Read

Team Quebik’s innovation to solve traffic congestion won Rs 1 lakh at the Smart India Hackathon


Behind the scenes


Shankar Biradar (21), Akshay Mirashe (22), Sarang Dondal (21), Swaraj Shingote (19), Shweta Dalal (20), and Mrunal Joshi (20) from Shri Guru Gobind Singhji Institute of Engineering and Technology in Nanded make up Team Dhruva. The team was led by Shankar Biradar.


All electronics and telecommunication engineering and mechatronics students, they have been working together on several projects that focus on improving living conditions in society.

“Two of us are in our final year. We formed Team Dhruva with four other third year students. Since all of us are passionate about engineering, we wanted to use it to help society,” says Akshay Mirashe.


The product is named Cognitio, as the bike crash detector is smart, intelligent, and investigative. With the problem statement, they firmly believed that a crash situation should be detected in a fool-proof way and had to be conveyed to a central location. They came up with this device to ensure quick emergency communication.


Dhruva

For preliminary research, Team Dhruva got in touch with a few bike accident survivors, and examined all possible dangers in-depth. Analysing each crash, they arrived at cautionary parameters such as hit, skid, and speed. Based on their research, they built the technology around sensors using an accelerometer, gyroscope and GPS. To send an emergency message, a GSM and a controller was used.

Also Read

Engineering students at Smart India Hackathon design a bot to ease ICU nurses' work


The working model


With Cognitio mounted on a bike, a crash can be easily ascertained. However, since crash detection does not necessarily signify risk to a biker, a confirmation of the crash is also processed. Emergency communication through an SOS alert is sent immediately.

“The entire device is fool-proof. We have tested a wide range of accident scenarios on a bicycle. Crash detection, confirmation, and communication have been functioning well. We also tested for any false detection, and no inaccurate cases were detected during tests,” Akshay says.

The equipment can also be incorporated into existing automobile Electric Control Units and Electronically Controlled System communications. “Our crash detection device can also be used as a stand-alone life-saver,” Akshay adds.


As is the case with a device with such sensors, innovating on Cognitio was not a smooth run. Initially, processing the detection and communication simultaneously was difficult. A change of controller solved the issue. Financial aid was scarce. However, the team sought help from their professor and also increased their personal contribution to manage the production expenses.


Currently, the device has been designed using readymade modules. With mass production, the estimated cost is Rs 1,000. The team plans to use generic components, and reduce its size to make it cost-effective. The end goal for Cognitio is to be a low-cost and fool-proof device that saves lives, unlike other similar products.


Big plans for the future


The team is also working on developing a device to detect the driving behaviour of a biker.


“First, a driver’s behavior will be segmented into three parts: safe, moderate, and unsafe. The data will be analysed, and information regarding crashes will be provided to insurance companies as well. We are now working on the analysis,” Akshay says.


A team that has many innovative ideas running through their engineering brain, Team Dhruva also plans to research and collect data to map roads to assist drivers with early intimation of irregularities on roads, or speed breakers, etc. The end game? Building a startup is what these whiz kids are aspiring for.


(Edited by Suruchi Gomes Kapur)


Also Read

Pune students develop synchronous drones, bag Rs 1 lakh cash prize at Smart India Hackathon

Also Read

Team Brainyfools’ IoT-powered device for trash monitoring and disposal wins Rs 1 lakh at Smart ...


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Swethavimala.M

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

No more Apple MacBook Pro laptops on flights, says DGCA

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Avail Finance's Ankush Aggarwal in conversation with Shradha Sharma; No Angel Tax but IT ambiguities still affect startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] P2P lending startup LenDenClub raises $1M led by Artha Venture Fund

Tarush Bhalla

Scheme by scheme, how India is transforming into the skill capital of the world

Team YS

YourStory’s ‘Growth Hacks Masterclass’ explains how to grow your startup effectively

Team YS

Indifi appoints former Freecharge CEO Sangram Singh as President

Sujata Sangwan

Digital payment volumes set to grow at 20% per annum: Report

Press Trust of India

T-Hub launches angel funding programme for startups

Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore