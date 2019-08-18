A
Daily Capsule

Get the perfect brew at Third Wave Coffee Roasters; Social media tips from Miss Malini - your weekend fix

Team YS
18th Aug 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

From exotic Vietnamese Shakerato to La Vie En Rose, Lavender and Rosemary Sea Salt Mocha or a Turkish cappuccino, Third Wave Coffee Roasters has something that will leave you intrigued, and delightfully satiated. Launched in 2016 by Sushant Goel, Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma, the brand is known for its intricately designed spaces fostering local communities that understand and appreciate speciality coffee.


In this conversation, Sushant tells us about his career, his work in the coffee business, and what lies ahead.


Sushant

Sushant Goel


Here's how to get ahead in the social media game


Social media has become a vital feature of our lives as we connect with friends, family and people across the world on a daily basis. Here are some tips on how to get better at looking good online from Miss Malini.


social media

Boost your own social media with happiness


Check out five astounding experiences of Kenya


With its verdant landscape, mist-wreathed hills, lowlands and highlands, safari experiences and more, Kenya has become a promising holiday destination for adventure seekers and wildlife lovers. Here are 5 adventurous activities you shouldn’t miss out in Kenya...


Kenya

A view of the Rift Valley


How Dr Bharti Taneja embraced beauty with her venture


Popularly known as the ‘Golden Lady’ of the beauty industry, Bharti Taneja dons many hats. She is a successful entrepreneur, a leader, a visionary, a veteran beauty expert, and a teacher. Her success story is a tale of grit, determination and perseverance.


Bharti


Kumbhalgarh: Scenic landscapes, dal baati, palace in the clouds


Once called the “Eye of Mewar” on account of its location, Kumbhalgarh appears impregnable. Located about 80 km from tourist hot spot Udaipur, Kumbhalgarh is famous for its fort, the most magnificent among Mewar’s 84 forts. Here’s a look at what else our travel writer discovered.


kumbalgarh

Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajasthan is a popular tourist destination


Don’t rest until good becomes better and better becomes best


If you like travelling and gadgets, and your favourite superhero is Spider-Man, you have a lot in common with Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes. An educationist who is also known for his roles as an angel investor, author, techno-preneur, mentor global keynote speaker and agriculturalist, Sandeep spills the beans in our Proust questionnaire.


sandeep proust

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

Student accommodation startup MyRoomie is tapping technology to provide youngsters a home away from home

by Sameer Ranjan

Aligarh students’ cooling system a boon for farmers working in the fields

by Debolina Biswas

From university to industry: how this gallery is a launchpad for emerging artists

by Madanmohan Rao

[The Turning Point] How a shared auto ride led to the launch of bike rental startup Vogo

by Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce platform Shopkirana raises $10M in Series B from Info Edge, Incubate Fund, and others

by Athira Nair

Team Techtrydan gets its moment in the sun with solar-powered device that can light up offices

by Tenzin Norzom

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore