A
Lounge

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Third Wave Coffee Roasters’ Sushant Goel, exploring Kenya, and social media tips from Miss Malini

This week, we explore the micro-community of coffee lovers in Bengaluru fostered by Third Wave Coffee Roasters, find out things to do in Kenya, and learn how to up our social media game from India’s OG gossip queen Miss Malini.

Saheli Sen Gupta
17th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

If you want a cup of Lavender and Rosemary Sea Salt Mocha or a golden chocolate laced with herb-infused sea salt, a Turkish cappuccino sprinkled with freshly ground cardamom, you should head to Third Wave Coffee Roasters, the premium artisanal coffee brand in the heart of Bengaluru.


Currently serving at many locations across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, the brand is known for its intricately designed spaces that foster local communities that understand and appreciate specialty coffee. The offerings range from the classics to handcrafted manual brews and a host of curated beverages paired with a meticulously designed food menu.


Sushant Goel, one of the Co-Founders of Third Wave speaks to YSWeekender about his career and his work in the coffee business.


Sushant

Sushant Goel


When Bharti Taneja launched her business in the 80s, the beauty industry was not seen as a lucrative or respective profession. However, she was passionate about changing people’s perception of the profession.


To bring skilled talent to the beauty industry, she launched her institute called the Alps Academy, where she started offering advanced, science-based beauty knowledge to students.


Today, she travels across the world to get new ideas and products. She has been credited with bringing advanced technology to India like 24 carat gold facial, laser treatment, computerised hairstyling and permanent nail culture for enhancing beauty.


Bharti


With its verdant landscape, mist-wreathed hills, lowlands and highlands, safari experiences and more, Kenya has become a promising holiday destination for adventure seekers and wildlife lovers.


From the Masai Mara National Reserve, a trek the three-day hike up Mount Kenya, and a hot air balloon ride over the savannahs, the country will surprise you!


You can also meet over 450 species of flamingos at Lake Nakuru. So, why not take a vacation to this magical East African country?


Kenya

A hot air balloon ride can be thrilling


It’s green as far as the eye can see. Not the dehydrated, dry green one associates with Rajasthan, but a luxurious, fertile green. The intermittent rain has showered the trees clean, the leaves are dripping water, and a swirling mist embraces the imposing mountains of the Aravalli range.


Kumbhalgarh, located 80 km from Udaipur, is rich in colour, light and history. Here’s a look at what else our travel writer discovered…


kumbalgarh

Kumbalgarh Fort is a popular tourist destination


We spend almost all our waking hours absorbed by the virtual universe of social media. With our virtual lives becoming a vital feature of our real lives, it is how we connect with our friends, family and people across the world on a daily basis.


Malini Agarwal, Founder and Creative Director of Miss Malini Entertainment, started her business from her couch on a laptop ten years ago and took media and social media by storm.


India's unrivalled gossip queen gives us some tips on how to get better at looking good online.


Malini Agarwal

Malini Agarwal


If you like travelling and gadgets, and your favourite superhero is Spider-Man, you have a lot in common with Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes.


An educationist who is also known for his roles as an angel investor, author, techno-preneur, mentor global keynote speaker and agriculturalist, Sandeep spills the beans in our Proust questionnaire.


And his motto in life? “Good better best. Never let it rest. Until good becomes better and better becomes best!”


sandeep proust
Also Read

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with winemaker and entrepreneur Abhay Kewadkar, the best holid...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Saheli Sen Gupta

It's all about storytelling. Saheli is a business and technology journalist who believes that the right stories will change the world. And there are many stories yet to be told.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO of BYJU’S, the world’s most valued EdTech company. From humble beginnings to billion-dollar dreams – here’s the fascinating success story of a small town teacher turned startup billionaire.

14th August 2019
play

Leading Social Innovation: Program for Primary Prevention of Sexual Violence

12th August 2019
play

A contextual AI platform that helps companies transition from being data rich to information empowered

8th August 2019
play

Aditya Birla BizLabs Fintech 2019: Ajay Srinivasan on why startups should participate

7th August 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] B2B ecommerce platform Shopkirana raises $10M in Series B from Info Edge, Incubate Fund, and others

by Athira Nair

Team Techtrydan gets its moment in the sun with solar-powered device that can light up offices

by Tenzin Norzom

The odds were tough, but I never entertained the thought of failure, says Naseeruddin Shah

by Press Trust of India

WATCH: The week that was - from mapping India’s future to Byju Raveendran’s billion-dollar dreams, and the rise of venture debt

by Vishal Krishna

[Jobs Roundup] Turn pies into profit by exploring different job opportunities in the baking industry

by Swethavimala.M

[The Turning Point] InMobi co-founder started Yulu to solve a personal pain point

by Debolina Biswas

Partner Events

Date
Fri Aug 23 2019

Startup Weekend Varanasi 2019

Varanasi
Date
Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Date
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore