Uber announces 24x7 safety helpline in India

On-demand ride-sharing company Uber announced the launch of a 24x7 safety helpline in India on Tuesday.





This is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit, which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.





The new safety line would provide riders with the option to get in touch with Uber's safety team should they have an urgent, non-emergency issue during a trip such as reporting a co-passenger's misbehaviour, a dispute with a driver or a breakdown, said a press release from the company.





"At the tap of a button, riders can immediately connect with Uber's response team in English and Hindi where trained representatives of the safety incident response team will be available 24x7. When a rider calls this helpline, Uber aims to resolve all issues seamlessly and quickly", it said.





The 24x7 safety helpline support is a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support, the release said.





The feature, which has been in pilot in Chandigarh since March, will be now rolled out across 40 Indian cities where it operates. The company has a similar version of the feature in markets like the US and Canada.





Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia, said, "We want to ensure safety is built into the services we offer to all our riders and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to building the best safety standards across India."





So far, users could seek support by writing in within the Uber app.





San Francisco-based Uber is locked in a bruising battle with Bengaluru-based Ola in India and other markets. The company considers India as one of its key markets and has been pumping in investment to strengthen its presence in the hyper-competitive market.









