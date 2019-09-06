A
Daily Capsule

Alibaba to launch ecommerce business in India; The growth of coworking businesses in India

Alibaba plans to launch its first fully-owned ecommerce business in India. Coworking spaces are seeing exponential growth across India.

By Team YS
6th Sep 2019
Coworking spaces have become very popular and are seeing exponential growth across India. In fact, India is the second-largest market for flexible workspaces in APAC, second only to China. Data suggests that over 13 million people are expected to work out of coworking centres by 2020. But there are several challenges players in this space face like maintenance and operational expenses. We take a deep dive look at how these companies are growing and thriving despite them.


coworking_capsule

Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India


Alibaba Group is planning to launch its first fully-owned ecommerce business this fiscal in India through its subsidiary UCWeb. Huaiyuan Yang, Vice President of UCWeb Global Business, said that the company's entry into the ecommerce space will not have an adverse impact on Paytm, in which Alibaba owns 30.15 percent stake.


alibaba-2

Why Ideaspring Capital is backing Whodat, which is building the future of AR


Watch the fifth episode of Through the Eyes of the Investor, hosted by IdeaSpring Capital’s Naganand Doraswamy. In this episode, Doraswamy leads the way into the world of spatial mapping and augmented reality, a field in which Bengaluru-based Whodat has established its expertise.


Kaushik Das and Sriram Ganesh, Founders of Whodat

Kaushik Das and Sriram Ganesh, Founders of Whodat

How mjunction balances surging business volumes and nonstop growth


Online procurement and sales platform mjunction began in 2001 with transactions worth Rs 95 crore and has maintained a steady growth trajectory. It does business of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore today, and is eyeing new categories to scale further.


Mjunction CEO Vinaya Varma

Mjunction CEO & MD Vinaya Varma

Meet KR Ushakumari who walks, rows, treks her way to teach children in Kerala


KR Ushakumari is the lone teacher at the Agasthya Ega Adhyapaka Vidyalaya at Kunnathumala in Kerala. She teaches 15 children from a nearby tribal settlement in Classes 1 to 4 in all subjects, and guides them through extra-curricular activities.


Ushakumari teacher

Nasscom initiative sees 26 Indian startups pitch to Japanese investors


Technology startups from India have made a strong entry into Japan, evincing interest from Japanese institutional investors. At the Nasscom Japan VC Network in Tokyo, 26 technology startups from India presented their ideas in front of around 125 Japanese institutional investors.


Indo-Japan

70-year-old farmer-turned-teacher Keshav Saran singlehandedly built a school in Rampur


Meet Keshav Saran, 70, who exemplifies this in the true sense. Born in Khardia, a quaint village in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh, Keshav took to farming when he was only 15. Right from ploughing the land, planting seeds, irrigating, and maintaining the crops to harvesting them, he did it all.


Keshav Saran

Keshav Saran, (left) the 70-year-old farmer turned teacher.

Bigbasket to introduce more EVs for last-mile delivery by 2020


Online grocery platform Bigbasket, which introduced electric vehicles (EVs) for its last-mile delivery operations in 2016, is set to scale it further, across metro cities. The online grocery major currently has 150 e-vans and 50 e-bikes, planning to increase the number to 1,000 vans and 2,000 bikes by next year.


hari menon, bigbasket

Bigbasket Co-founder and CEO Hari Menon says there is no pressure for an IPO or exit from investors.

    Team YS
    Team YS

