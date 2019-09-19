Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi

Devang Mehta, Partner at Anthill Ventures, an investment firm with offices in Hyderabad and Mumbai, calls himself a typical combination of an engineer and an MBA graduate. Today, Devang is responsible for fund marketing, devising fund strategy, investments, and advising portfolio companies on various growth strategies. In a conversation with YourStory, Mehta discusses the firm’s investment philosophy, and how his entrepreneurship experience and being a product marketer shaped his thesis.





Devang Mehta, Partner, Anthill Ventures

The MilkyMorning Team

Delhi-NCR bootstrapped startup MilkyMorning, launched in February 2019, offers delivery every morning and evening. The team is planning to launch their service in every area of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad in this financial year, and is targeting 5,000 orders per day.

Prasoon Pal, Founder and CEO, Taskar Group

When Lucknow-based Prasoon Pal worked in the hotel industry, he always knew he wanted to start his own restaurant. But the Rs 4.23 lakh crore foodservice industry in India has always been competitive and challenging. After two failed ventures, in 2017, he started Taskar Group, driven by his desire to tap into the growing healthcare market.

Users in India can now speak to Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa in Hindi to carry out tasks like checking cricket scores, requesting for songs and even asking how she's doing. Alexa already has 500 "skills" for Hindi language and the firm will continue to work with developers in India to introduce more such skills.

BabyPro baby-proofed actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's home for his daughter Nurvi

The seeds of baby-proofing startup BabyPro were sown during a video call between Founder Rachita Agarwal and her friends in the US. Launched in 2017, the startup has child-proofed over 5,000 homes and pre-schools with kids in the age group of 0-5 years.

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor sporting Vinita Michael's jewellery

Vinita Michael launched her eponymous luxury jewellery label in 2015, and has since become a favourite among Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

NIRMAN, Youth for Purposeful Life.

NIRMAN aims to address the developmental challenges Indian youth face and to hone leadership and potential. The organisation holds workshops to foster personal exploration and growth, explore social challenges, and ideate on possibilities for social uplift.

Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar

Bengaluru-based self-driving car rental firm, Zoomcar India secured a fund infusion of Rs 14.14 crore ($1.98 million) from its US-based parent entity, Zoomcar Inc. According to the RoC filings, Zoomcar India Private Limited issued 28,484 equity shares of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 4,956 per share.

