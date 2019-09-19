A

Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi

Devang Mehta, Partner, Anthill Ventures, calls himself a typical combination of engineering and MBA. Amazon users can now interact with Alexa in Hindi.

By Team YS
19th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Devang Mehta, Partner at Anthill Ventures, an investment firm with offices in Hyderabad and Mumbai, calls himself a typical combination of an engineer and an MBA graduate. Today, Devang is responsible for fund marketing, devising fund strategy, investments, and advising portfolio companies on various growth strategies. In a conversation with YourStory, Mehta discusses the firm’s investment philosophy, and how his entrepreneurship experience and being a product marketer shaped his thesis.


Devang Mehta, Anthill Ventures

Devang Mehta, Partner, Anthill Ventures

Evening slots can be a game-changer, says MilkyMorning 

MilkyMorning

The MilkyMorning Team

Delhi-NCR bootstrapped startup MilkyMorning, launched in February 2019, offers delivery every morning and evening. The team is planning to launch their service in every area of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad in this financial year, and is targeting 5,000 orders per day. 

How Prasoon Pal bounced back after two failed startup attempts

prasoon pal

Prasoon Pal, Founder and CEO, Taskar Group

When Lucknow-based Prasoon Pal worked in the hotel industry, he always knew he wanted to start his own restaurant. But the Rs 4.23 lakh crore foodservice industry in India has always been competitive and challenging. After two failed ventures, in 2017, he started Taskar Group, driven by his desire to tap into the growing healthcare market.

Amazon users can now interact with Alexa in Hindi

Alexa_capsule

Users in India can now speak to Amazon's voice assistant, Alexa in Hindi to carry out tasks like checking cricket scores, requesting for songs and even asking how she's doing. Alexa already has 500 "skills" for Hindi language and the firm will continue to work with developers in India to introduce more such skills.

A chance video call led to the birth of this baby-proofing startup

babypro

BabyPro baby-proofed actor Neil Nitin Mukesh's home for his daughter Nurvi

The seeds of baby-proofing startup BabyPro were sown during a video call between Founder Rachita Agarwal and her friends in the US. Launched in 2017, the startup has child-proofed over 5,000 homes and pre-schools with kids in the age group of 0-5 years.

This jewellery startup is a favourite with Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor

Vinita Michael Celebs 2

Actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Shraddha Kapoor sporting Vinita Michael's jewellery

Vinita Michael launched her eponymous luxury jewellery label in 2015, and has since become a favourite among Bollywood celebs like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others.

NIRMAN is enabling students and youth to become changemakers

NIRMAN

NIRMAN, Youth for Purposeful Life.

NIRMAN aims to address the developmental challenges Indian youth face and to hone leadership and potential. The organisation holds workshops to foster personal exploration and growth, explore social challenges, and ideate on possibilities for social uplift.

Zoomcar secures $1.98 M funding from its US parent company

Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar

Greg Moran, Co-founder and CEO, Zoomcar

Bengaluru-based self-driving car rental firm, Zoomcar India secured a fund infusion of Rs 14.14 crore ($1.98 million) from its US-based parent entity, Zoomcar Inc. According to the RoC filings, Zoomcar India Private Limited issued 28,484 equity shares of Rs 10 each, at a premium of Rs 4,956 per share.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Team YS

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Startup Bharat] With over 10,000 orders a day, Matrix-backed DealShare is capturing Tier II and III India

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    Mukesh Ambani raises stake in Reliance Industries to 48.87 pc

    Press Trust of India

    All about Fuchsia - Google's secret successor to Android

    Sampath Putrevu

    Duped by a broker, this IIM Calcutta alumnus started a proptech startup to ease the home buying process

    Apurva P
    Daily Capsule
    Anthill Ventures’ Devang Mehta on why less is more; Amazon Alexa now speaks Hindi
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    JioGate, MyGate, and other top apartment security apps for gated communities and societies

    Sohini Mitter

    [Funding alert] Fintech startup Groww raises $21.4M in Series B from Ribbit Capital, Sequoia, Y Combinator

    Tarush Bhalla

    Why global insurance company Chubb is keen to build a stronger connect with Indian tech startups

    Thimmaya Poojary

    [Jobs Roundup] Mine your language skills as translators are in high demand

    Swethavimala.M

    Next wave of startup success stories in India could come from life science and molecular biology, says investor Dheeraj Jain

    Sameer Ranjan

    [Startup Bharat] From 5 orders a day to a customer base of 25,000 – A Toddler Thing is giving baby care a sustainable twist

    Debolina Biswas

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore