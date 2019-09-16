A

Anurag Katriar takes over as president of NRAI

The appointment was made unanimously at NRAI's annual general meeting, after the tenure of Rahul Singh, Founder and CEO of The Beer Cafe, as the President came to an end.

By Press Trust of India
16th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Friday announced the appointment of Anurag Katriar, Executive Director and CEO of deGustibus Hospitality, as its new President. Katriar has been part of the industry for over a quarter of a century, it added.


The appointment was made unanimously at NRAI's annual general meeting, after the tenure of Rahul Singh, Founder and CEO of The Beer Cafe, as the President came to an end, the association said in a statement. However, Singh will continue to serve on the association's managing committee, it added.


"I will strive to lead the Indian restaurant industry into a new era of prosperity, participation and positive perception which advances and safeguards the entrepreneurial spirit. Our collective passion and shared spirit of hospitality will enhance the quality of life that we serve," Katriar said on his appointment.
Anurag Katriar

Anurag Katriar

Also Read

NRAI slams foodtech players Zomato, Swiggy, others for predatory market practices


The restaurant association also made various changes to its senior-level management to include representation from all segments. This includes, Kabir Suri, Co-founder and Director of Azure Hospitality being appointed as the Vice-President; Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd CEO Pratik Pota being appointed as Honourary Secretary; and Sunshine Teahouse CEO Nitin Saluja being appointed as Honourary Joint Secretary.


Further, Manpreet Singh, Director, KS Hotels Pvt Ltd was appointed Honourary Treasurer and Amit Arora, CEO and Managing Director of Buddy Retail, was appointed the Head of NRAI Gurgaon Chapter, the statement said.


In a meeting held on Monday with Zomato, the restaurant association said that no significant progress was made on the Zomato Gold issues.


In a second meeting, the discussions on eight central issues with key delivery aggregators Zomato and Swiggy were, however, mostly positive, it added.


The association had raised critical issues such as deep discounting, data masking, high and uneven commission charges with the delievery aggregators.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

NRAI hits out at Zomato for intentions to introduce gold programme to delivery vertical


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    Zomato suspends its unlimited 'Infinity Dining' programme

    Debolina Biswas

    Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

    Pardeep Goyal

    [Startup Bharat] Bhagalpur-based ecommerce platform Bhashabharat is stitching a national network of weavers

    Sindhu Kashyap
    Daily Capsule
    We must not be defeated - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] PlusPin Healthcare raises Rs 5.25 Cr led by IAN

    Tarush Bhalla

    Behind the scenes: How Hike uses AI and ML to super-charge expression for the masses

    Team YS

    [Funding alert] B2B footwear marketplace ShoeKonnect raises Rs 11 Cr in Pre-Series A from WaterBridge and Info Edge

    Sujata Sangwan

    No significant progress on Zomato Gold: NRAI

    Press Trust of India

    The market around marketplaces: How they are transforming our lives

    Anup Gopinath

    Flipkart’s 2GUD and Miniso India enter into strategic partnership

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore
    Thu Sep 26 2019

    'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

    Bangalore