A

No significant progress on Zomato Gold: NRAI

In the second meeting, the discussions on eight central issues with key delivery aggregators Zomato and Swiggy were, however, mostly positive, NRAI added.

By Press Trust of India
16th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Monday said no significant progress could be made on Zomato Gold issues in the meeting held with the company.


In the second meeting, the discussions on eight central issues with key delivery aggregators Zomato and Swiggy were, however, mostly positive, it added.


"Follow up meetings with both Swiggy and Zomato on the eight core issues were largely positive and talks have progressed well so far," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said in a statement.


Both aggregators have presented concrete roadmap and apprised NRAI of the progress made thus far. It also took note that since the desired changes are fairly large and significant, their total resolution may take some time, he added.


zomato
Also Read

Zomato headed for profitability, sees 10x growth in 5 years creating thousands of jobs, says CE...


The association had raised critical issues such as deep discounting, data masking, high and uneven commission charges with the delievery aggregators.


"However, no significant progress was made on the subject of Zomato Gold. NRAI remains steadfast in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is not acceptable in either dine-in or delivery segment," Katriar said.


The association also took note and appreciated that Zomato has put the contentious Infinity dining programme in abeyance till further notice, he added.


Commenting on the logout movement in dining vertical, Katriar said: "NRAI has successfully concluded talks with Dineout, Gourmet Passport, Nearbuy and Magicpin and they are back in business and out of the purview of #Logout".


Talks with Eazydiner is also fairly advanced and we expect an early resolution to that, he added.


"NRAI plays an important role in our continued efforts to enable restaurant partners to grow sustainably while benefitting from the latest technology interventions. Our recent discussions on the various projects have been well received and has brought us one step closer to achieving our combined goals," a Swiggy spokesperson said.


Stating that Zomato continues to engage NRAI on all issues faced by the industry, a Zomato Spokesparson said: "We continue to have discussions with NRAI on all issues faced by the industry and are focused on providing solutions sustainable for all participlants".


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

Food feud: NRAI slams Zomato for logging out of talks


  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    How these childhood friends from Odisha built a Rs 80 lakh business in just 8 months

    Sutrishna Ghosh

    The man who worked with Steve Jobs, Michael Dell, and John Chambers reveals why innovation is the cornerstone of startup success

    Rashi Varshney

    Flipkart’s 2GUD and Miniso India enter into strategic partnership

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Google taps entry-level job market in India with Kormo app

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    We must not be defeated - your startup fix for the week
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] B2B footwear marketplace ShoeKonnect raises Rs 11 Cr in Pre-Series A from WaterBridge and Info Edge

    Sujata Sangwan

    The market around marketplaces: How they are transforming our lives

    Anup Gopinath

    Flipkart’s 2GUD and Miniso India enter into strategic partnership

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Google taps entry-level job market in India with Kormo app

    Rashi Varshney

    [Funding alert] Kedaara Capital invests Rs 392 Cr in eyewear solutions startup Lenskart

    Sujata Sangwan

    How CropIn uses AWS to digitise their farms and farmers

    Team YS

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai
    Mon Sep 23 2019

    Global Citizenship Conference 2019

    Bangalore
    Thu Sep 26 2019

    'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

    Bangalore