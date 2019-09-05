A
[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the beauty industry? Check out these openings

If you are interested in personal care and have the right attitude with excellent people skills, you might be the right fit for these job openings.

By Swethavimala.M
5th Sep 2019
That elusive idea of beauty has always garnered attention and mindspace of consumers. As a result, there has been a growing importance for cosmetology. Evolving lifestyle requirements ensure that cosmetology has a significant scope in the future.


A cosmetologist is a specialist providing beauty care services for skin, hair and nail. These experts for beauty therapy and treatment are on high demand. While dermatologists would require a medical degree, positions of a hair stylist or a nail technician place importance on skills.


Cosmetology

YourStory has curated a list of job openings in the cosmetology industry:


Dermatologist

Great Coaches HR Consultants

Experience needed: 0-10 years (MBBS)


The company is on the lookout for a dedicated dermatologist. As a dermatologist, the candidate has to offer skincare consultations. The responsibilities would include that of screening the patient’s skin conditions, assessing the patient history and prescribing medication. They should also perform non-invasive surgical skin treatment for the patients.


For more information, click here.


Beauty/Skin therapist

Olivia

Experience needed: 0-4 years


Olivia is looking for a zealous candidate with good communicative skills and an interest in the beauty industry. As a skin therapist, the candidate will have to have strong understanding of – Laser Toning, Laser Hair Reduction, Chemical Peels. They will be expected to maintain medical safety and work alongside dermatologists and cosmetologists.


For more information, click here.


Cosmetic Therapist

Space Consultants

Experience needed: 2-4 years


The role of a cosmetic therapist at Space Consultants would revolve around interaction with customers and suggesting beauty products and services to them. Maintaining client records and stocks would constitute their job requirements. The candidate is expected to provide individual care and attention to every client’s needs.


For more information, click here.


Skin Trainer

Lakme Academy

Experience needed: 1+ years


Selected candidates would have to teach the students on how to perform skin care treatments like manicure, pedicure and facial using theory and practical sessions. They should abide by the course syllabus set by the academy. Their focus must be to increase student competence levels in performing skin care treatments.


For more information, click here.


Dermatologist

Adroit Learning and Manpower Pvt Ltd.

Experience needed: 2-5 years (MBBS)


The company is looking for an experienced dermatologist with expertise in using lasers such as Diode, IPL and Q-switched. Everyday responsibilities of the dermatologist would include performing dermato surgical treatments, supervising hair reduction procedures and fractional lasers. Consultations regarding treatment and procedures would also be their duty.


For more information, click here.


(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)

    Authors
    Swethavimala.M

