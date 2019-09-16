A

Flipkart expands delivery reach by 80 pc for large appliances

The company claims it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for delivery of large appliances.

By Press Trust of India
16th Sep 2019
Ecommerce major Flipkart on Sunday said it has expanded delivery reach by 80 percent to cover almost all pin codes in India for large appliances, ahead of its big billion day sales, starting from September 29.


The company claims it has increased its reach to around 19,200 PIN codes from about 10,660 codes in 2018 for the delivery of large appliances.


"This festive season, we are extending our reach to newer regions, aiming to cover almost all the serviceable pin-codes across the country. We are glad that this year, our consumers from Metros to Tier II cities and beyond, who didn't have access to a wide range of appliances previously, will be able to shop from our entire product range," Flipkart senior Vice-President Ajay Yadav said in a statement.


Flipkart
With this increase in reach, Flipkart consumers in smaller towns will be able to access large appliances such as Smart TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators, the statement said.


"Over the past year, while the demand for Android Smart TVs grew in metros, smaller towns showed impressive growth with a five times increase in demand. Other products such as water purifiers and air conditioners are also witnessing growth on the back of high awareness on the latest technology," Flipkart said.


It also said it has increased delivery capacity by 14 times this year compared to last year.


"With its largest facility for large appliances, spread across of 3.5 lakh square feet in Bengaluru, Flipkart has increased its delivery capacity by 14 times this year, compared to 2018," the statement said.


Last week, Amazon has doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network to more than 1,400 delivery stations present across 750 cities. The move comes days before Amazon’s flagship sale – Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale – is expected to kick off. 



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


    Authors
    Press Trust of India

