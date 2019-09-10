A

Flipkart’s wholesale arm receives Rs 1,616 Cr from parent

The last round of fund infusion for the wholesale entity was in January 2019 when it received about $201 million (Rs 1,431 crore) from Flipkart Private Ltd, Singapore.

By Sameer Ranjan
10th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The wholesale arm of Flipkart received a fresh infusion of Rs 1,616 crore from its Singapore based parent entity – Flipkart Private limited, documents filed with Registrar of Companies (RoC) revealed. This is the first round of fund infusion for Flipkart India Ltd, which operates the wholesale business for the Walmart-owned ecommerce marketplace in India, in this financial year.


The latest round of cash pumping also comes at a time when the Indian market is set to witness the festive season of Dussehra – Diwali - New Year.


Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Also Read

With its Hindi platform, Flipkart aims to corner the next 200 million users from Bharat


As per the RoC filings, Flipkart allotted 4,64,403 equity shares to its Singapore parent entity at Rs 34,800 per share that includes a premium of Rs 34,799 on each share.


The fund infusion also comes at a time when Flipkart is getting ready to kick off this year's Big Billion Days sale from September 29 to October 2. Rival Amazon has also put up a dedicated landing page for the Great Indian Festival sale but hasn't announced the dates yet.


Both the ecommerce giants are expected to bring their best for customers, especially at a time when slowing consumption forces customers to be more price sensitive.


Recently, Flipkart also announced a Hindi language platform as part of its strategy to expand in Tier II, III, and IV markets to serve the next 200 million internet users in India. 


It has also onboarded nearly 27,000 'kirana' shops across 700 cities to strengthen its pan-India supply chain ahead of the festive season.


For FY18, the wholesale entity posted a 39 percent rise in revenue to Rs 21,658 crore from Rs 15,569 crore in the previous fiscal. The wholesale business unit, however, saw its net loss widening nine-fold to Rs 2,065 crore. In the fiscal year 2017, it had reported a net loss of Rs 244 crore.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Flipkart partners with NSDC to train 20,000 delivery executives


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sameer Ranjan

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba's Chairman

    Press Trust of India

    Home to 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to win startup battle

    Rashi Varshney

    Paytm parent reports losses of over Rs 4,217 Cr

    Tarush Bhalla

    Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in talks to pick up stake in YES Bank

    Tarush Bhalla
    Daily Capsule
    Binny Bansal to launch new VC fund; Why Uber wants Sun Mobility's battery swap tech
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    [Funding alert] One97 Communications infuses Rs 31.68 Cr in Paytm Entertainment

    Tarush Bhalla

    [Funding alert] Esports gaming startup SoStronk raises undisclosed sum from IP Ventures

    Sujata Sangwan

    Home to 10 unicorns, Delhi-NCR beats Bengaluru, Mumbai to win startup battle

    Rashi Varshney

    PE and VC investments deal tally touches $36.7B in Jan-Aug

    Press Trust of India

    Paytm’s parent One97 Communications in talks to pick up stake in YES Bank

    Tarush Bhalla

    [Funding alert] InMobi Group’s Glance raises $45 million investment from Mithril Capital

    Thimmaya Poojary

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Wed Sep 11 2019

    Brand E-Commerce 2019

    Bengaluru
    Fri Sep 13 2019

    15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

    Mumbai
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    CII Leadership Conclave 2019

    Indore
    Sat Sep 14 2019

    Interior Design Event 2019

    New Delhi