A

How Great Learning notched up Rs 150 Cr in revenue (and other top stories of the day)

Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju on the startup’s journey and plans. Meet the karate champion helping children discover the joy of sports.

By Team YS
17th Sep 2019
In 2013, Mohan Lakhamraju founded edtech startup Great Learning. In FY19, the hybrid edtech company generated around Rs 150 crore in revenue and is now aiming for Rs 400 crore this fiscal. In a conversation with YourStory, Great Learning Founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju talks about the startup’s journey so far and its plans ahead.


greatlearning_capsule

Who owns the video you upload on TikTok or ShareChat?

Who owns the content on UGC platforms?

Image credit: Aditya Ranade

With legal battles throwing light on the ambiguity of content ownership on apps like ShareChat and TikTok, the question arises as to who can be held liable for videos on these immensely popular user-generated content (UGC) platforms.

Meet the karate champion helping children discover the joy of sports

Sabari Karthik

Sabari Karthik

Sabari Karthik lost his father when he was 11 and went through several struggles during childhood. But that did not deter him from becoming a champion in karate, winning medals for India and embarking on his dream of creating a healthy sports ecosystem for children.

Born and raised poor, this entrepreneur built a Rs 10 Cr business

sandip patil

Sandip Patil, Founder, E-Spin Nanotech

Sandip Patil had a rough childhood, but he went on to start E-Spin Nanotech and make nanofibers for cancer diagnosis, optical sensors, air filtration, etc. The company now makes over Rs 2 crore a year and is on track for Rs 10 crore this year.

Women-led SoGal Ventures is aiming for diversity in entrepreneurship

Pocket Sun

Pocket Sun, SoGal Ventures

In 2016, Pocket Sun and Elizabeth Galbut founded SoGal Ventures, a women-led millennial venture capital firm. It invests in diverse founding teams, focussing on seed and Pre-Series A companies in the US and Asia. It has 40 not-for-profit chapters in five continents that focus on closing the diversity gap in entrepreneurship and investing. 

[Funding alert] Hyundai and Kia bet on Ola Electric Mobility

Ola Electric

Automakers Hyundai and Kia Motors invested an undisclosed amount in Ola Electric Mobility. The development follows the $300 million investment made by the South Korean automaker Hyundai in ANI Technologies, which owns Ola cabs.

At 11, entrepreneur Samaira Mehta is helping kids learn AI concepts and coding

Samaira Mehta

Samaira at Google HQ

A Class 6 student, Samaira Mehta already seems to be on top of her game. Of Indian origin and based in California, this 11-year-old girl in tech is an inventor, and has invented CoderBunnyz, a STEM coding board game to teach coding to kids between the age group of four and 10. 

[Funding alert] B2B footwear marketplace ShoeKonnect raises Rs 11 Cr

funding

Agra-based an online B2B footwear marketplace ShoeKonnect has raised Rs 11 crore in a Pre-Series A round of funding. While Rs 7 crore was invested by early-stage venture capital fund WaterBridge Ventures, existing investor Info Edge India (Naukri.com’s parent) invested the remaining Rs 4 crore.

    Authors
    Team YS

