A

Facebook buys startup that lets humans control computers and devices with their mind

Facebook acquires CTRL-Labs, which is developing software and a wristband that measures neuron activity in a human's arm. The band will translate impulses into signals a device can comprehend, so that thoughts prompt actions on computers and devices, rather than mouse clicks or button presses.

By Press Trust of India
24th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Facebook on Monday said it had made a deal to buy a startup working on ways to command computers or other devices using thought instead of taps, swipes, or keystrokes.


CTRL-labs will become part of Facebook Reality Labs with an aim at perfecting the technology and getting it into consumer products, according to Andrew Bosworth, Vice President of AR and VR at the California-based social network.


"We know there are more natural, intuitive ways to interact with devices and technology," Bosworth said in a post at Facebook announcing the acquisition.


"And we want to build them. The vision for this work is a wristband that lets people control their devices as a natural extension of movement."


acquisition
Also Read

Facebook unveils second-generation Portal smart screen


Bosworth explained that the wristband will decode electrical impulses such as those sent to hand muscles telling them to move certain ways, such as clicking a computer mouse or pressing a button.


The wristband will translate impulses into signals a device can comprehend, having thoughts rather than mouse clicks or button presses prompt actions on computers, according to Facebook.


"It captures your intention so you can share a photo with a friend using an imperceptible movement or just by, well, intending to," Bosworth said.


"Technology like this has the potential to open up new creative possibilities and reimagine 19th century inventions in a 21st century world."


He spoke of how thought-commanded interactions might dramatically alter how people experience augmented or virtual reality scenarios, which currently feature hand-held controls.


Facebook did not disclose financial terms of the deal to buy New York-based CTRL-labs, but unconfirmed media reports said it paid more than $500 million.

The next major computing platform

After Facebook bought VR gear startup Oculus in early 2014 in a deal valued at $2 billion, social network co-founder and chief Mark Zuckerberg heralded the technology as the next major computing platform.


Oculus has since built a line of virtual reality gear, pushing down the price and eliminating the need to be plugged in to a computer with its Quest VR headset.


In early 2017, Facebook announced projects aimed at allowing users to use their minds to type messages or their skin to hear words.


The projects were the focus of a team of scientists, engineers, and system integrators with a goal of "creating a system capable of typing 100 words-per-minute straight from your brain", Facebook said at the time.


Such brain-computer interface technology currently involves implanting electrodes, but Facebook wanted to use sensors that could be worn to eliminate the need to surgically intrude on the brain.


Such technology could for example let people fire off text messages or emails by thinking, instead of needing to interrupt what they are doing to use smartphone touchscreens. 


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)


Also Read

12 inspirational quotes by Sheryl Sandberg that will inspire every woman every day


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

A glimpse into how Hike is building a new social future

Team YS

Serial entrepreneur Sandipan Chattopadhyay believes one should quit the things that hold you back

Team YS

Mohit Kuvadia, founder of eco-friendly brand VOLOQ, says that the challenges of his entrepreneurial life helped him quit smoking

Ryan Frantz

Meet Sunil Issar: Director, founder, cancer thriver and an inspiration to anyone looking to quit smoking

Ryan Frantz
Daily Capsule
Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Facebook buys startup that lets humans control computers and devices with their mind

Press Trust of India

[Techie Tuesday] From building a group messaging product on SMS to leading Gojek’s Tech Centre - Sidu Ponnappa’s coding journey

Sindhu Kashyaap

Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)

Team YS

The cool factor: Shell Foundation-backed startup Inficold is preserving India’s fruits, vegetables, milk

Debolina Biswas

This startup by former Freecharge exec is providing a faster payment gateway for B2B service providers

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding Alert] Hyderabad-based Digi-Prex raises $5.5 M from Khosla Ventures and others from YC Demo Day

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Thu Sep 26 2019

'Forging Links, Leveraging Networks- Reaching Out 2019’

Bangalore
Thu Sep 26 2019

everywoman Forum- India

Mumbai
Thu Sep 26 2019

India Affiliate Summit

Gurugram
Fri Sep 27 2019

CAHOTECH 2019

CHENNAI