A
Tech

Facebook Dating launches in more countries, now with Instagram integration

Love is serious business! Facebook is expanding its dating service that takes on Tinder, Hinge, Match, OKCupid, and others in a $12 billion global market.

By Sohini Mitter
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Facebook Dating is now available in the US, its 20th market. It is slated to roll out in Europe by early 2020. The service is aimed to help people “start meaningful relationships” through common interests, events, and groups, Facebook said.


Facebook announced its dating feature first in May 2018 at the F8 Conference. Later, in September, it rolled it out in Colombia - the first market.


"It takes the work out of creating a dating profile and gives you a more authentic look at who someone is,” it explained.

The Dating feature will appear as a separate tab in the Facebook app. Users will be able to integrate their Instagram posts into their dating profiles as well as add followers to “Secret Crush” lists. By the end of the year, they will also be able to add Facebook Stories and Instagram Stories to their Facebook Dating profiles.



Facebook Dating


Also Read

Facebook wants to rename Instagram, WhatsApp to assert more control


The social media giant, which has faced enormous scrutiny globally for compromising user privacy, claims that Dating is a “safe, inclusive and opt-in" service.


Erin Egan, VP and Chief Privacy Officer, Public Policy at Facebook, explained:


"Not everyone on Facebook is interested in dating, which is why we made Facebook Dating a separate, opt-in experience. That means we won’t create a Facebook Dating profile for your account unless you specifically choose to create one. And you can delete your Dating profile at any time."


Users, who create dating profiles - separate from their main profiles - will be able to report and block other users. Facebook Dating won’t ever match users with their friends, unless both are listed on each others' “Secret Crush” lists.


Facebook Dating
Also Read

India's lonely hearts have made Tinder the highest-grossing app on Play Store


Nathan Sharp, Product Manager, Facebook Dating, stated,


"Facebook Dating isn’t about swiping or having to wait for someone to like you to get a first chance at reaching out. If you are interested in someone, you can comment directly on their profile or tap on the Like button to let them know. If you aren’t interested, you can pass on them."


It takes on Tinder, Match, OKCupid, Hinge, Bumble, and others in the hot-and-happening online dating market valued at over $12 billion. Unlike most apps, however, Facebook Dating is free and ad-free. It is more about "conversations".


Users can opt into Events and Groups to discover people with similar interests. "You can choose to see other people who are using Facebook Dating that fit your preferences," Facebook explained.


Users can also share details of their upcoming date and/or the live location with friends they trust via Messenger. Facebook reckons this makes the dating feature "safer".


Whoever thought that finding love would be so technical?


Also Read

Social media messages on platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook can be tracked: IIT-M professor t...


4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 4+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sohini Mitter

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal

    Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India

    Press Trust of India

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Nasscom initiative sees 26 tech startups from India pitch to Japanese investors

    Thimmaya Poojary

    RBI seeks dismissal of PIL, which challenged Paytm Payments Bank’s licence

    Press Trust of India

    Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India

    Press Trust of India

    419 mn phone numbers and IDs linked to Facebook compromised

    Rashi Varshney

    Bigbasket to introduce more EVs for last-mile delivery by 2020

    Debolina Biswas

    PhonePe claims to be largest player for UPI payments, records 343 M transactions in August

    Tarush Bhalla

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore