Ahead of Big Billion Days, Flipkart expands scope and reach of private brands

These private brands are focussed on large appliances and furniture segments in which Flipkart hopes to get major traction during the forthcoming Big Billion Days Sale.

By Thimmaya Poojary
23rd Sep 2019
India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart scaled up the reach of its private brands in the large appliances and furniture segment ahead of the upcoming Big Billion Days sale.


While MarQ is an appliances brand, Perfect Homes is in the furniture segment. Both these private brands of Flipkart has witnessed an expansion in the portfolios of its products to extend the reach across the country.


Flipkart said it ramped up its private brand offerings to help consumers both in urban India and ‘Bharat’ seeking a strong value proposition without compromising on aesthetics and features.


Flipkart
Over the last year, MarQ by Flipkart has added new categories, including high-tech home and personal audio devices and an Android TV streaming box. It scaled up the number of products under its existing portfolio of washing machines and refrigerators. The brand has grown 2X over the past year, with nearly 40 percent of its business coming from Tier III areas, and 35 percent from metros, the Walmart-owned ecommerce company said in a release.


Flipkart has also scaled up its after-sales programme with MarQ Care expanding its service pincodes by 1.5X and its pan-India team of service technicians to 4,000 plus.


These also come with other features such as a three-year plan that covers manufacturing and accidental damage for TVs and a 10-year plan for refrigerators.


Perfect Homes expanded its portfolio by adding categories such as bookshelves and kitchen cabinets. The brand has also forayed into home furnishings and home décor.


Flipkart said that during the Big Billion Days sale of 2018, Perfect Homes became the country’s largest furniture brand. Since then, the brand has grown by over 2X, expanding its service pincodes by 2X. Metros, Tier I and Tier II cities have largely served as drivers for the brand, with Patna, Lucknow, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Mangalore, and Bhubaneswar being some of the key markets.


According to Flipkart, both brands have also boosted their manufacturing capabilities to cater to the increased demand during the festive season. Both MarQ and Perfect Homes have grown their number of manufacturing partners by over 2X in 2019.


Adarsh Menon, Vice President, Private Brands, Electronics & Furniture, Flipkart, said, “The festive period is a crucial time for many Indians, who save for months in advance to upgrade their homes. Through MarQ by Flipkart and Flipkart Perfect Homes we are helping these customers afford their dreams, giving them the best aesthetics and latest features, within their budgets.”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
