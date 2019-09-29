A

Meet drink strategist Fraser Campbell; Chat with singer Nikhil D'Souza - your weekend fix

There seems to be no clear-cut definition of a drink strategist profile, but going by what Fraser Campbell does, it looks like a profession that most people would love to have.

What exactly does a drink strategist do? There seems to be no clear-cut definition of this job profile, but going by what Fraser Campbell does, it looks like a profession that most people would love to have.


As a global brand ambassador for Dewar’s, a brand of blended scotch whiskey, Fraser hosts events, holds workshops, and travels around the world to put the joy back into the business of drinking whiskey. Read all about his views on pairing alcohols, single malts, highballs, and the romanticism that surrounds a glass of pure whiskey.


Fraser Campbell

Meet Nikhil D’ Souza, singer who launched a love song about soulmates

Nikhil

Nikhil D'Souza

They say that two souls do not find each other by accident; the whole universe conspires to bring them together. Singer, songwriter and guitarist Nikhil D’ Souza has communicated just that with his new single ‘Sitaare.’ 

6 greatest spy thrillers you need to watch

film

If you are crazy about spy thrillers, you will enjoy the web series, The Family Man, that is streaming on Amazon Prime now. But if you’ve already binge-watched the series, you must be dying to watch similar spy movies that are replete with suspense and exciting narratives.

Get healthy with Masterchef Kunal Kapur

Kunal Kapur

Celebrity chef, Kunal Kapur

Most of us cannot think about a day without coffee. Be it to beat the Monday blues at the workplace or when you meet someone for the first time. With International Coffee Day around the corner, celebrity chef and restaurateur Kunal Kapur talks about green coffee and his passion for the brew.

How to go green when you travel

green tourism

By 2030, the World Travel & Tourism Council expects India to become the fourth-largest travel and tourism economy behind China, USA and Germany. As the world celebrates International Tourism Day this week, here’s how you can become a green traveller on your next vacation.

YourSpace CEO Nidhi Kumra on staying in your comfort zone

Nidhi Kumra

Nidhi Kumra

Do you love beautiful handbags? Do you dream of being a food-critic but also love to be an entrepreneur? Is your favourite author Haruki Murakami? If so, meet Nidhi Kumra, Co-founder and CEO, YourSpace, who feels the same.

