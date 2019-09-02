[Funding alert] Organic food brand Suzette Gourmet raises Rs 10 Cr from Yuj Ventures and DSG Consumer Partners

Mumbai-based organic food brand Suzette Gourmet has raised Rs 10 crores in a round led by Yuj Ventures, which is backed by the family office of Sid Yog, Founding Partner of the Singapore-based Xander Group Inc. Existing investor DSG Consumer Partners also participated as a part of this round.





The funds raised will be invested in expanding the presence of Kitchen Garden in Mumbai by opening potential outlets in Colaba, Andheri, or Versova, among other locations, later this year. Part of the capital will also be used for establishing a cloud kitchen to cater to food deliveries, the company said in a statement.





Co-founders of Suzette Gourmet

Commenting on the fundraise, Antonia Achache, Co-founder of Suzette Gourmet, said,





“We are very excited to reinforce our collaboration with DSG, which has supported us since the beginning, and to welcome Yuj onboard. These two amazing investors will help us to develop our footprint in Mumbai and to enhance customer experience through new formats and channels.”





Founded in 2011 by Antonia Achache, Jérémie Sabbagh, and Pierre Labail, three young French professionals-turned-chefs, Suzette Gourmet is the owner of Suzette brands and operator of Mumbai’s organic salad cafe chain, Kitchen Garden.





“We are very excited to continue backing Jérémie, Antonia, and Pierre on their journey as they continue to build the Suzette and Kitchen Garden brands. Both brands have a very loyal customer following. The menu also has been designed to cater to a broad spectrum of today’s health-focused consumers who have adopted specific dietary regimes, including non-dairy, vegan, keto, paleo, and gluten friendly," said Deepak Shahdadpuri, Managing Director of DSG Consumer Partners.

Kitchen Garden is a salad and bowl centric QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) concept serving healthy, natural, and organic offerings to the health-conscious urban Indian consumer. At present, Kitchen Garden has seven outlets in Mumbai, including kiosk formats in premium commercial spaces like Platina (BKC) and One Indiabulls Centre (Lower Parel).





Madhav Soi of Yuj Ventures added, “Yuj Ventures is pleased to support Suzette, and their mission to provide healthy, fresh, and tasty food options for India’s increasingly health conscious customers. We are impressed by their passion and their ability to channel it into driving exponential sales growth with an unrelenting focus on quality. We look forward to working with them to drive their next phase of growth.”





The company has also partnered with organic farmers across the country to ensure a year-round supply of quality organic produce and are on their way to becoming completely organic.



